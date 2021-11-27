Yellow house, Fort Myers

Quinacridone Coral is a colour I’ve started experimenting with lately. Usually when I try a new colour, I use it on its own first to get to know it, but that hasn’t happened yet. So far, all I’ve done is added it to a spot in my palette and dipped into it for sketching flowers. But I have a feeling it will be beautiful as a colour to use in mixes. That means I’ll need to paint out some swatches and combine it with some of the other favourite colours on my palette. For now I can say that it makes a beautiful dark for foliage when I add it to Deep Sap Green, as well as a gorgeous glowing orange when I add a bit of yellow to it. And since there’s yellow in almost all of the scenes I’ve been painting in Florida, I have a feeling it will soon become a new favourite. More to come soon about Quin Coral.