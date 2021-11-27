Yellow house, Fort Myers

Yellow house, Fort MyersPosted: November 27, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
Quinacridone Coral is a colour I’ve started experimenting with lately. Usually when I try a new colour, I use it on its own first to get to know it, but that hasn’t happened yet. So far, all I’ve done is added it to a spot in my palette and dipped into it for sketching flowers. But I have a feeling it will be beautiful as a colour to use in mixes. That means I’ll need to paint out some swatches and combine it with some of the other favourite colours on my palette. For now I can say that it makes a beautiful dark for foliage when I add it to Deep Sap Green, as well as a gorgeous glowing orange when I add a bit of yellow to it. And since there’s yellow in almost all of the scenes I’ve been painting in Florida, I have a feeling it will soon become a new favourite. More to come soon about Quin Coral.
That’s my house! Or at least where I’ve imagined living all my life… a small place near an ocean engulfed in vegetation. So lovely of you to remind me sweetheart!
Merci et bonne soirée to you all xxx
Karim, that’s my house. Or at least my little dream house too. I think you would just love this neighbourhood. It’s very special and we will tell you all about it when we get back.
Lovely. I can just feel the warmth in the scene. I’m in northwestern Maine and it’s 18F with a fairly strong wind. I may try to copy your drawing tomorrow while it warms up to the low 20s. The quina colors are so brilliant to work with. And they are so transparent. I’ve been experimenting with glazing.
Thanks Donna. I hope my little yellow house keeps you warm in that wind. Stay warm!!
Just love the tropical trees surrounding the cheery yellow house. You capture the scene so well, Shari!
Very luminous painting … super
Love the bright, tropical colors. I am a great fan of the quinacridones, and quinacridone coral is one of my favorites. I’m sure you will love it too. Great that you have been experimenting with them in your work. So much fun and surprising results!
I like it as it’s a great essential color for certain flowers as it really can’t be mixed.
A dreamy picture of a dreamy place. Thanks for the nod to Quin Coral, this is one of the “quin” colors I’ve yet to purchase. Looks like I’m shopping today!
Lovely colors in this warm scene. I’m looking forward to seeing where else you use the quin coral. Nicely done!
