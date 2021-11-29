Two days of sketches

Two days of sketchesPosted: November 29, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
As promised, I did create some swatches with my Quinacridone Coral. Not a very scientific method, I’ll admit, because I was sitting on the beach and using a container of dirty water to clean my brush. But this did help to show me that this is a great colour for a tropical scene. I also used it to create some warmth in the shadows on the little vignette of the house and palms.
The beach is my favourite place for people sketching. I sketch them as they stand near the shore watching the pelicans dive. I also try to capture them as they walk down the beach. Sometimes I sketch the same person in several positions, like the woman reading her book in a recliner — sitting up and then turning over and leaning on her elbows. My go-to flesh colour for light skin is Burnt Sienna, diluted to match how sunburned the models are.
I also had a chance to sketch another Fort Myers home this morning. I never get tired of the shapes of palm trees and how they add a vertical contrast to the sprawling houses in the area.
That light is magical… thanks for sharing
•••Karimobile
514 9944433
Thanks Karim. That white house is across the street from your Yellow House!
These are just wonderful. I used to live on Sanibel and you have captured the beach goers perfectly. I now live in Cape Coral and drive down McGregor Blvd and am blown away by the character of the homes along there. You nailed that one…the lights and shadows and value jumps are amazing.
Thanks so much Pegret. There are some really beautiful houses along McGregor. We have driven all the way along from Sanibel, and you’re right, amazing architecture.Thanks for having a look at the sketches!
You seem to portray these warm sun filled sketches with the same ease you master your Montreal winters. Which do you prefer? Love how you do the palm trees!
HI Denise, Good question! I love both! The blues of winter and the yellows of the palm trees. And I will be back to the blues of winter soon enough, but for now, I’m soaking up all the yellows!
These are so bright, colorful and cheery!!! Me thinks I might be getting some Quin Coral!
The people you sketched are THE BEST! It’s far too cold in Ohio to catch any like images any time soon! Still, quick people sketch studies helps a landscape look more inviting and interesting. Your post today is the nudge I needed to try a page or two of people studies. Thanks so much. Great Fort Myers rendition and wonderful people sketches. Thanks for the inspiration.
Such vibrant colors. I need to get more quin colors. Would it be possible to do a whole painting with quin colors?? Maybe just one dark with them. Great people watching!!! Thank you
Thanks Shari … enjoying beach people and color experiments with quin orange.
I get the feeling, from the feeling in these sketches, that you are having a great time!
Quin Coral is indeed very interesting.
