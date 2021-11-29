Two days of sketches

As promised, I did create some swatches with my Quinacridone Coral. Not a very scientific method, I’ll admit, because I was sitting on the beach and using a container of dirty water to clean my brush. But this did help to show me that this is a great colour for a tropical scene. I also used it to create some warmth in the shadows on the little vignette of the house and palms.

The beach is my favourite place for people sketching. I sketch them as they stand near the shore watching the pelicans dive. I also try to capture them as they walk down the beach. Sometimes I sketch the same person in several positions, like the woman reading her book in a recliner — sitting up and then turning over and leaning on her elbows. My go-to flesh colour for light skin is Burnt Sienna, diluted to match how sunburned the models are.

I also had a chance to sketch another Fort Myers home this morning. I never get tired of the shapes of palm trees and how they add a vertical contrast to the sprawling houses in the area.