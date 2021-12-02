Calico crab

Sanibel Beach is known for an abundance of shells, but when I walk in the morning, especially if it’s low tide, I come upon other things that are of interest for sketching. Today it was starfish. Yesterday it was spotted Calico crabs. They were all over the place, both live and dead specimens. We directed the live ones back into the waves, but the deceased one came back to my spot on the beach with me and got added to my beach still life. Sketched in a Handbook watercolour journal, 8″ x 8″.