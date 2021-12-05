Causeway parking

The Sanibel causeway connects the island to the mainland, but it’s more than just a bridge. There are two man-made islands halfway across the span where you can pull your car over and park right on the beach. It’s a very busy spot for fishing, picnics, windsurfing, sunset watching, dolphin spotting and of course, painting. I was planning on doing some people sketching, but the view of the parked cars under the trees was so nice that I chose that instead. I’ll have to go back to sketch the people another day. Painted on a pad of Arches CP paper, 14” x 11”.

13 Comments on “Causeway parking”

  1. Bernadette says:
    December 5, 2021 at 6:31 pm

    Oh my, this is THE BEST!…the trees, the sky the cars all lined up in a row, the sand…so perfectly done soooo fresh and clean. Love it!

  2. Alison R. Hall says:
    December 5, 2021 at 6:48 pm

    I agree, very fresh feel to this. The trees are fabulous. You really know how to convey their character.
    Who was napping in the hammock?

  3. Jean A P says:
    December 5, 2021 at 6:48 pm

    We went to Sanibel briefly two Februarys ago and stopped at one of these little islands…so nice! Thank you for your delightful reminder! At the tourist centre on Sanibel itself, we were given a SNOW SCRAPER (!) printed with the words “I’d rather be on Sanibel…”. and we still have it on our windowsill as we look out on a snowstorm today!!

  4. Francine La Rocque says:
    December 5, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    Beautiful! Thank you so much.

  5. De says:
    December 5, 2021 at 7:19 pm

    Beautiful beachy painting! I’m so impressed with the variety of greens! Would love to know more about your pigments.

  6. Joan Tavolott says:
    December 5, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    Great painting….looks so inviting!! I don’t blame you for doing this view instead of the people.

  7. Tami says:
    December 5, 2021 at 8:33 pm

    These palm trees are simply wonderful!!! I have recently purchased two of your courses, Sketching Markets and Victorian Vignettes! Getting ready to post some of the exercises…really like the style and how you explain things very well, and the why of things. Thank you!!

