Causeway parking

The Sanibel causeway connects the island to the mainland, but it’s more than just a bridge. There are two man-made islands halfway across the span where you can pull your car over and park right on the beach. It’s a very busy spot for fishing, picnics, windsurfing, sunset watching, dolphin spotting and of course, painting. I was planning on doing some people sketching, but the view of the parked cars under the trees was so nice that I chose that instead. I’ll have to go back to sketch the people another day. Painted on a pad of Arches CP paper, 14” x 11”.