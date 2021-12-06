Good stuff

I have to admit, I am a sucker for a bunch of stuff with some good light on it. This good stuff is at the boatyard where the shrimp fleet comes in on San Carlos Island. My original intention was to paint the docked boats but I got there too late to find any shade, plus it seems like most of the boats were out in the gulf.

So why does this good stuff appeal to me so much? When I’m out looking for something to paint, I’m searching for good shapes to put into a composition. This spot had many. Plus I’m looking for contrasts, and again, this was a winner. White pails in sun, deep darks behind, and all of that against a middle value wall. Add to that some spots of pure colour, a shady place to set up my easel, and I’m a happy girl.