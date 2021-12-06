Good stuff

I have to admit, I am a sucker for a bunch of stuff with some good light on it. This good stuff is at the boatyard where the shrimp fleet comes in on San Carlos Island. My original intention was to paint the docked boats but I got there too late to find any shade, plus it seems like most of the boats were out in the gulf.

So why does this good stuff appeal to me so much? When I’m out looking for something to paint, I’m searching for good shapes to put into a composition. This spot had many. Plus I’m looking for contrasts, and again, this was a winner. White pails in sun, deep darks behind, and all of that against a middle value wall. Add to that some spots of pure colour, a shady place to set up my easel, and I’m a happy girl.

  1. Chris Rusk says:
    December 6, 2021 at 5:41 pm

    Really nice – so strong 🙂

  2. Anne A says:
    December 6, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    I’m so impressed with how you take the “mundane” and “busy” and make such a wonderful painting! Hope to study with you someday in a workshop. We have a mutual artist friend, Tom (@twwhatnot on IG – can’t remember his last name, but we’ve studied together with David Daniels.).

    Anyway! Love your work! Anne

  3. Denise says:
    December 6, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    Utterly amazing what you can do with mundane “stuff”!

  4. Bernadette says:
    December 6, 2021 at 6:13 pm

    You can make even garbage look glorious!

  5. beth says:
    December 6, 2021 at 6:38 pm

    a really nice mix when painted

  6. sandidureice says:
    December 6, 2021 at 7:06 pm

    Love the way you do these ordinary things.

  7. karim waked says:
    December 6, 2021 at 8:03 pm

    ❤️✨

  8. Tami says:
    December 6, 2021 at 8:07 pm

    Another great painting! Is this all in gouache?!

  9. Alison R. Hall says:
    December 7, 2021 at 9:14 am

    So well drawn, as always. A beautiful scene indeed, even though it’s just stuff. Love that highlight on the pail (?) on top of the grey tub (?).

  10. Barry Van Dusen says:
    December 7, 2021 at 9:22 am

    I LOVE this one, Sherrie! Beautifully balanced composition, gorgeous grays, and delightfully varied brushwork. You can easily lose sight of the fact that it’s just a bunch of barrels and buckets! YAYYY!

