Good stuff
I have to admit, I am a sucker for a bunch of stuff with some good light on it. This good stuff is at the boatyard where the shrimp fleet comes in on San Carlos Island. My original intention was to paint the docked boats but I got there too late to find any shade, plus it seems like most of the boats were out in the gulf.
So why does this good stuff appeal to me so much? When I’m out looking for something to paint, I’m searching for good shapes to put into a composition. This spot had many. Plus I’m looking for contrasts, and again, this was a winner. White pails in sun, deep darks behind, and all of that against a middle value wall. Add to that some spots of pure colour, a shady place to set up my easel, and I’m a happy girl.
Really nice – so strong 🙂
I’m so impressed with how you take the “mundane” and “busy” and make such a wonderful painting! Hope to study with you someday in a workshop. We have a mutual artist friend, Tom (@twwhatnot on IG – can’t remember his last name, but we’ve studied together with David Daniels.).
Anyway! Love your work! Anne
Utterly amazing what you can do with mundane “stuff”!
You can make even garbage look glorious!
That’s exactly what I was thinking!
a really nice mix when painted
Love the way you do these ordinary things.
❤️✨
Another great painting! Is this all in gouache?!
So well drawn, as always. A beautiful scene indeed, even though it’s just stuff. Love that highlight on the pail (?) on top of the grey tub (?).
I LOVE this one, Sherrie! Beautifully balanced composition, gorgeous grays, and delightfully varied brushwork. You can easily lose sight of the fact that it’s just a bunch of barrels and buckets! YAYYY!
