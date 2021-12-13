Alice on vacation

Alice likes her days in Sanibel. There’s a walk in the morning and a walk at the end of the day. If she’s lucky, both of these are on the beach. She’s getting used to walking on shells, ripping apart the fibrous insides of beach coconuts, barking at pelicans, and dipping her paws in the salt water. At the end of a walk she likes to sleep on her bed but often her head is resting on the cool floor. That’s when I like to draw her, using Procreate on my iPad.