Alice on vacation

Alice on vacationPosted: December 13, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 22 Comments
Alice likes her days in Sanibel. There’s a walk in the morning and a walk at the end of the day. If she’s lucky, both of these are on the beach. She’s getting used to walking on shells, ripping apart the fibrous insides of beach coconuts, barking at pelicans, and dipping her paws in the salt water. At the end of a walk she likes to sleep on her bed but often her head is resting on the cool floor. That’s when I like to draw her, using Procreate on my iPad.
Oh those Labs love to snooze and relax. She hangs off her bed just like my lab. Nice drawings Shari 🙂
They sure do like to relax! Thanks Carol!
I love all of your art Shari but your sketches of Alice & Sanibel really touch my soul. You can certainly see how much she is loved by you.
Kathy Mc
Kathy, she is indeed loved!! Thanks so much for writing.
You could have fooled me 😉
It’s a tough life for this dog.
Great day at the beach should always be followed by a nap – that’s a Florida rule. 🙂 Great sketches!
I didn’t know that rule De! I may use that excuse myself!
I want to be doing what Alice is doing every day!
Lovely drawings. There’s a particular tenderness in how you’ve drawn her paws and her face.
Thanks Alison!
I love to go down to our piers here and watch the dogs and pelicans. Poor dogs are barking and barking, and the pelicans climb on the railing and fly away… **good-bye barking animals**
I love that too Lois. I finally got around to sketching the pelicans the other day. Such fun to draw their odd shapes.
how great she is … que du bonheur!… 🥰
Merci Lise!
Your drawings of Alice appeal to me very much! Our late lab loved to visit the beaches in Florida . Lots of good stuff to sniff.
Jean, this morning she picked up a full fish skeleton. So delicious. Yes, indeed, lots of good stuff to sniff AND to eat on the beach!
It all sounds a world away from the concerns we have here in the UK! Sanibel appears to be a wonderful place, thanks for keeping our spirits up with your lively paintings and comments.
Patricia, I realize that it is a bit of bubble here. I have been reading about things are in Quebec as well, and the Covid numbers are rising again. I know things are bad in the UK too. There is no end in sight, it seems.
These are great drawings. Sounds like a great walk as well.
Thanks Judy!
She’s just living the dream!
She sure is!
