Alice on vacation

Alice likes her days in Sanibel. There’s a walk in the morning and a walk at the end of the day. If she’s lucky, both of these are on the beach. She’s getting used to walking on shells, ripping apart the fibrous insides of beach coconuts, barking at pelicans, and dipping her paws in the salt water. At the end of a walk she likes to sleep on her bed but often her head is resting on the cool floor. That’s when I like to draw her, using Procreate on my iPad.

  1. Carol says:
    December 13, 2021 at 8:20 pm

    Oh those Labs love to snooze and relax. She hangs off her bed just like my lab. Nice drawings Shari 🙂

  2. karim waked says:
    December 13, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    You could have fooled me 😉

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

  3. De says:
    December 13, 2021 at 8:45 pm

    Great day at the beach should always be followed by a nap – that’s a Florida rule. 🙂 Great sketches!

  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    December 13, 2021 at 9:15 pm

    I want to be doing what Alice is doing every day!
    Lovely drawings. There’s a particular tenderness in how you’ve drawn her paws and her face.

  5. lois says:
    December 13, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    I love to go down to our piers here and watch the dogs and pelicans. Poor dogs are barking and barking, and the pelicans climb on the railing and fly away… **good-bye barking animals**

  6. lise says:
    December 13, 2021 at 10:46 pm

    how great she is … que du bonheur!… 🥰

  7. Jean says:
    December 13, 2021 at 11:51 pm

    Your drawings of Alice appeal to me very much! Our late lab loved to visit the beaches in Florida . Lots of good stuff to sniff.

  8. Patricia Goodall says:
    December 14, 2021 at 2:54 am

    It all sounds a world away from the concerns we have here in the UK! Sanibel appears to be a wonderful place, thanks for keeping our spirits up with your lively paintings and comments.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      December 14, 2021 at 10:30 am

      Patricia, I realize that it is a bit of bubble here. I have been reading about things are in Quebec as well, and the Covid numbers are rising again. I know things are bad in the UK too. There is no end in sight, it seems.

  9. Judy Sopher says:
    December 14, 2021 at 5:57 am

    These are great drawings. Sounds like a great walk as well.

  10. Denise says:
    December 14, 2021 at 7:17 am

    She’s just living the dream!

