Shrimp docks and bug beach

I’m catching up on plein air painting. This week I’ve been trying to paint one or two small (10 x 14″) watercolours every day. The results are uneven. Some are bad. I’m happy with a few of them. But the result doesn’t matter as much as the fact that I am out there, looking at stuff and moving paint around on the paper.

Yesterday morning was foggy, and I thought the fog would burn off by late morning but it stuck around all day. I painted from a tiny cove on San Carlos Bay. The distant palms and the Sanibel Fishing Pier kept appearing and disappearing in the mist, the fog horn was blowing at the lighthouse, but the most unforgettable thing for me was that I neglected to carry my bug spray and came home with dozens of bites from the famous no see ums (biting midges in scientific terms). They like me a lot.

This morning I carried by bug spray and my painting bag out to where the shrimp fleet comes in on San Carlos Bay. It’s my favourite spot in the area, and I’ve painted there many times before. I tried to paint this one quickly (big flat brushes work best for this) because the only shade was under a small tree, so I think it was done in about an hour, with a few lines of rigging and other details added when I got back home.