Shrimp docks and bug beach

Posted: December 10, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |5 Comments

I’m catching up on plein air painting. This week I’ve been trying to paint one or two small (10 x 14″) watercolours every day. The results are uneven. Some are bad. I’m happy with a few of them. But the result doesn’t matter as much as the fact that I am out there, looking at stuff and moving paint around on the paper.

Yesterday morning was foggy, and I thought the fog would burn off by late morning but it stuck around all day. I painted from a tiny cove on San Carlos Bay. The distant palms and the Sanibel Fishing Pier kept appearing and disappearing in the mist, the fog horn was blowing at the lighthouse, but the most unforgettable thing for me was that I neglected to carry my bug spray and came home with dozens of bites from the famous no see ums (biting midges in scientific terms). They like me a lot.

This morning I carried by bug spray and my painting bag out to where the shrimp fleet comes in on San Carlos Bay. It’s my favourite spot in the area, and I’ve painted there many times before. I tried to paint this one quickly (big flat brushes work best for this) because the only shade was under a small tree, so I think it was done in about an hour, with a few lines of rigging and other details added when I got back home.

5 Comments on “Shrimp docks and bug beach”

  1. Northern Traveller says:
    December 10, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    OMG….you did the shrimp fleet bay in an hour???? You’re a genius!
    It’s lovely – the whites are gorgeous against all that colour. xo

    Like

    Reply
  2. Sharon Monson says:
    December 10, 2021 at 4:56 pm

    I feel like I should just throw out my brushes after looking at that gorgeous, dynamic painting done in one hour. You never cease to amaze.Also thoroughly enjoyed the zoom demo last night. Thanks all for the effort.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Bernadette says:
    December 10, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    I especially like the second painting so full of building, boat, water with reflections and lots and lots of rigging lines. Another thing that catches my eye is your signature. Is it done in pencil or WC and a fine paint brush? I like the rhythm, up and down wavy line of your name. Nice!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    December 10, 2021 at 5:58 pm

    A fog horn in Florida!? Who knew.
    I love the contrast of reflections on calm water and the business of rigging in the second one. And the wonderful light! The spots of red are perfect.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Mary Marple says:
    December 10, 2021 at 8:27 pm

    I like both paintings – the water and dock is great – both of your subjects were difficult to paint. You are impressive!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s