Historic Bunche Beach

What an interesting background story Historical Bunche Beach has, and this is excerpted from the panel at the entry path to the beach:

“Bunche Beach was named to honour Dr. Ralph Johnson Bunche (1903 -1971) scholar, educator, civil rights advocate and world statesman. He was the first person of color to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1950 for his successful mediation of the first war between Israel and its neighbouring states of Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

In December 1949, Bunche Beach was dedicated as the beach for Blacks. At this time, it was the only beach in Lee County that persons of color could enjoy without rushing harassment or arrest. Close to 5,000 people attended the dedication.

In 2001, 705 acres of surrounding land consisting of 1 mile of beachfront and sensitive salt marshes were purchased by Lee County. The site is now preserved for all people to enjoy and provides habitat for wildlife such as the piping plover that uses the site as a winter home.”