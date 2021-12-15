Historic Bunche Beach

Historic Bunche BeachPosted: December 15, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
What an interesting background story Historical Bunche Beach has, and this is excerpted from the panel at the entry path to the beach:
“Bunche Beach was named to honour Dr. Ralph Johnson Bunche (1903 -1971) scholar, educator, civil rights advocate and world statesman. He was the first person of color to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1950 for his successful mediation of the first war between Israel and its neighbouring states of Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.
In December 1949, Bunche Beach was dedicated as the beach for Blacks. At this time, it was the only beach in Lee County that persons of color could enjoy without rushing harassment or arrest. Close to 5,000 people attended the dedication.
In 2001, 705 acres of surrounding land consisting of 1 mile of beachfront and sensitive salt marshes were purchased by Lee County. The site is now preserved for all people to enjoy and provides habitat for wildlife such as the piping plover that uses the site as a winter home.”
Thanks for this interesting info! Great sketch too!
Thanks Christine. It was a beautiful spot!
Love your Florida posts. Any chance they or one could be one of your videos?
Cynthia
Well isn’t that interesting!
You really do understand the nature and structure of palm trees.
Can you share what you used for the sand colour? Not that I’ll be painting a beach anytime soon.
Thanks Alison. I don’t use any particular colour from the palette for the sand. Just a bit of diluted palette dirt that I shift warmer or cooler by adding yellow or blue if there are shadows. Plain yellow, like Naples Yellow, wouldn’t work. I suppose Buff Titanium would also be fine but I have none on the palette at the moment.
Thanks for posting that history, Dhari. Very interesting.
I enjoy seeing your painting with the photo of what you are painting.. You made the trees so interesting. Lovely painting.
LikeLike
Another incredible watercolor!
Middle East peace is a never ending source of Nobel Peace prizes
