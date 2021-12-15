Historic Bunche Beach

Posted: December 15, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |8 Comments

What an interesting background story Historical Bunche Beach has, and this is excerpted from the panel at the entry path to the beach:

“Bunche Beach was named to honour Dr. Ralph Johnson Bunche (1903 -1971) scholar, educator, civil rights advocate and world statesman. He was the first person of color to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1950 for his successful mediation of the first war between Israel and its neighbouring states of Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.
In December 1949, Bunche Beach was dedicated as the beach for Blacks. At this time, it was the only beach in Lee County that persons of color could enjoy without rushing harassment or arrest. Close to 5,000 people attended the dedication.
In 2001, 705 acres of surrounding land consisting of 1 mile of beachfront and sensitive salt marshes were purchased by Lee County. The site is now preserved for all people to enjoy and provides habitat for wildlife such as the piping plover that uses the site as a winter home.”

8 Comments on “Historic Bunche Beach”

  1. Christine Walker Bird says:
    December 15, 2021 at 8:18 pm

    Thanks for this interesting info! Great sketch too!

    Like

    Reply
  2. cynthiasextonart says:
    December 15, 2021 at 8:21 pm

    Love your Florida posts. Any chance they or one could be one of your videos?

    Cynthia

    >

    Like

    Reply
  3. Alison Hall says:
    December 15, 2021 at 9:36 pm

    Well isn’t that interesting!
    You really do understand the nature and structure of palm trees.
    Can you share what you used for the sand colour? Not that I’ll be painting a beach anytime soon.

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      December 15, 2021 at 10:47 pm

      Thanks Alison. I don’t use any particular colour from the palette for the sand. Just a bit of diluted palette dirt that I shift warmer or cooler by adding yellow or blue if there are shadows. Plain yellow, like Naples Yellow, wouldn’t work. I suppose Buff Titanium would also be fine but I have none on the palette at the moment.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Rita Cleary says:
    December 15, 2021 at 10:44 pm

    Thanks for posting that history, Dhari. Very interesting.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Judy Sopher says:
    December 16, 2021 at 2:28 am

    I enjoy seeing your painting with the photo of what you are painting.. You made the trees so interesting. Lovely painting.

    Like

    Reply
  6. John Hume says:
    December 16, 2021 at 6:54 am

    Another incredible watercolor!

    Middle East peace is a never ending source of Nobel Peace prizes

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s