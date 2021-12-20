Just one palm

As a Canadian girl, palms trees are a mystery to me. Of course, I’ve sketched them many times on various holidays but I’ve never really studied their forms and colours up close. I set up my easel intending to paint a full scene, but decided that it might be more interesting to really look at one tree, and try to paint it in direct watercolour (no pencil) by putting colour next to colour. And it was then that I realized how many colours you can find in a palm. Deep greens, pale yellows, rusts and purples. And that is just in the fronds. The trunks are yet another study in colours and textures. And in case you are curious about brushes, I have tried many but found that a dagger brush works really well for the pointy ends of the fronds.