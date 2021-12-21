Out back of Tipsy Turtle

I’ll admit, I don’t really like doing painting commissions because usually the subject is chosen in advance and it isn’t always something I might choose to paint on my own. But I DO love commissions when I can choose the subject. The instructions were “just paint something from Sanibel”. I had no idea what that would be when I set out on my bike with my sketch kit in the panier, but as soon as I saw the turquoise trim and the orange umbrellas of the Tipsy Turtle Restaurant & Bar, I had a feeling that might be the place. I’m not carrying a folding stool on this trip so I sat on the curb in the parking lot. Unfortunately I was there between lunchtime and happy hour so there were no patrons at the tables to model for me, but I did have a Wood Stork nearby to keep me company.