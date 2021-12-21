Out back of Tipsy Turtle

I’ll admit, I don’t really like doing painting commissions because usually the subject is chosen in advance and it isn’t always something I might choose to paint on my own. But I DO love commissions when I can choose the subject. The instructions were “just paint something from Sanibel”. I had no idea what that would be when I set out on my bike with my sketch kit in the panier, but as soon as I saw the turquoise trim and the orange umbrellas of the Tipsy Turtle Restaurant & Bar, I had a feeling that might be the place. I’m not carrying a folding stool on this trip so I sat on the curb in the parking lot. Unfortunately I was there between lunchtime and happy hour so there were no patrons at the tables to model for me, but I did have a Wood Stork nearby to keep me company.

  1. tylaraduncan says:
    December 21, 2021 at 5:13 pm

    I feel the joy in this! what a lovely combination of commission and ability to delivery. Beautiful

    Like

    Reply
  2. Bernadette says:
    December 21, 2021 at 5:22 pm

    Great fresh washes….they will love it for sure! It shows no signs of the downpour.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Kristin Johnsen says:
    December 21, 2021 at 5:44 pm

    Lovely! You capture the colors and the sense of Sanibel so well – sketches from this trip especially! This one is definitely a keeper! glad the rain didn’t get to it!

    Like

    Reply
  4. De says:
    December 21, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    Looks like a place with a great vibe! Very beachy!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Tim Ross says:
    December 21, 2021 at 5:53 pm

    Love this piece. I imagine your clients are thrilled with it? Question… which pigment did you us for that brilliant turquoise… WOW!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Linda Murray says:
    December 21, 2021 at 6:35 pm

    Whoa! This is so Floridian-love it! Everything! The subject, colors, the palms. You captured this perfectly!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Yvonne Carpenter says:
    December 21, 2021 at 6:54 pm

    This looks fantastic! I always try to reverse-engineer your sketches to try to learn something, lol! I like how you did the shadow side on the turquoise building, it seems you used a thicker version of the building color instead of just slapping a gray on that side. I need to remember that, as I get lazy with my shaded areas more times than I care to admit!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    December 21, 2021 at 10:40 pm

    Love this!

    Like

    Reply

