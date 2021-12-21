Out back of Tipsy Turtle

Out back of Tipsy TurtlePosted: December 21, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
I’ll admit, I don’t really like doing painting commissions because usually the subject is chosen in advance and it isn’t always something I might choose to paint on my own. But I DO love commissions when I can choose the subject. The instructions were “just paint something from Sanibel”. I had no idea what that would be when I set out on my bike with my sketch kit in the panier, but as soon as I saw the turquoise trim and the orange umbrellas of the Tipsy Turtle Restaurant & Bar, I had a feeling that might be the place. I’m not carrying a folding stool on this trip so I sat on the curb in the parking lot. Unfortunately I was there between lunchtime and happy hour so there were no patrons at the tables to model for me, but I did have a Wood Stork nearby to keep me company.
I feel the joy in this! what a lovely combination of commission and ability to delivery. Beautiful
It was a joy to sketch this one Tylara. Until it started pouring and I had to quickly cycle home, but fortunately I had a plastic bag for my sketch!! Hope you are well.
Great fresh washes….they will love it for sure! It shows no signs of the downpour.
I don’t usually carry a plastic bag with me, but it sure came in handy. Makes me think I should always carry one.
Lovely! You capture the colors and the sense of Sanibel so well – sketches from this trip especially! This one is definitely a keeper! glad the rain didn’t get to it!
Thanks Kristin! I will certainly be sad to go home this time!!
Looks like a place with a great vibe! Very beachy!
De, it does look like a great place but I painted it without even eating there!
Love this piece. I imagine your clients are thrilled with it? Question… which pigment did you us for that brilliant turquoise… WOW!
Thanks so much Tim! Yes, my client is thrilled. As for the turquoise, it’s a combination of Cobalt Green and Turquoise Blue. Both are opaque pigments, so use with caution!
Whoa! This is so Floridian-love it! Everything! The subject, colors, the palms. You captured this perfectly!
thanks so much Linda!
This looks fantastic! I always try to reverse-engineer your sketches to try to learn something, lol! I like how you did the shadow side on the turquoise building, it seems you used a thicker version of the building color instead of just slapping a gray on that side. I need to remember that, as I get lazy with my shaded areas more times than I care to admit!
Love this!
