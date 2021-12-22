Julia Victoria and Miss Amy

Posted: December 22, 2021

This morning I had company for my sketch outing. My friend Suhita is visiting Sanibel with her family, so I’ve been taking her to a few of my favourite sketching spots in the area. Of course we had to go to San Carlos Island where the shrimp boats are docked for the holiday break.

Suhita loves to sketch people, so it was exciting to find a spot where three guys were welding some boat parts. Check out upcoming posts on her blog to see what she did! It was tempting to sketch the welders but I chose the boats instead. We’ve been having some turbulent weather — dark clouds, lots of wind, and even a tornado close by yesterday — so the sky was still dark when we got there just after sunrise, and the light boats were so inviting against that dramatic sky. This was a quick one, done in just over an hour, with the biggest flat brush I had. Painted on a pad of Arches CP paper, 14″ x 10″.

One Comment on “Julia Victoria and Miss Amy”

  1. Donna says:
    December 22, 2021 at 3:45 pm

    My absolute favourite of yours! Sanibel agrees with you. I love painting boats too.

