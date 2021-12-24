Happy holidays!Posted: December 24, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 19 Comments
The past year has been difficult for so many people, but it’s still given me unexpected joy as I’ve connected (and often sketched) with many of you virtually, through online courses, Zoom chats, email and blog comments. I am grateful for the gift of art, which has brought us closer together, even when we can’t paint side by side. I hope that the holiday season and the new year bring you love, health and lots of time to create.
beautiful work! i love your way of drawing/painting.
thank you for your kind and nice words.
merry christmas from berlin in germany.
And a very Happy Holidays to you Shari.I love your art and your classes.Andrea Rule
Thank you for sharing your talents with us. Best wishes for the holiday season!
All the very best for the holidays to you too, dear Shari. It is such a joy to see your wonderful creations and to learn from you. Here’s to a happy and healthy 2022 to you and your family, including Alice, of course. Much love ❤️
and happy Christmas to you and yours
Thank you for these gifts you share with us. Wishing you and your family joy and good health in the coming year!
Amen! Thank you dear Shari for sharing your art with us! Happy Holidays!
Thank-you Shari for all that you share with us, all year long. Happy holiday season, and all the best in what we hope will finally
be a truly happy 2022.
I add my thanks. You have inspired me to pursue my goal of watercolor painting.
And Happiest of holidays to you as well/ May the New Year be a good one, a better one for both our countries.And for all your followers. And personally I want to thank you again for getting me interested in watercolor after many years of giving it up.. I’ve never stopped.and it continues to give me pleasure.
I think my e-mail did not go thru. If it did, forgive me repeating it.
Want to wish you and all your followers a Happy Holiday. Hope we all have a good , healthy,and better New Year. And , Shari, I thank you again as have others for getting me back into watercolors after giving up for many years.
Merry Christmas, Shari! May the light of Christ shine upon you and your family throughout the Christmas season and all year. I don’t often comment, but I look at every post and appreciate so much your generosity and inspiration!
Merry Christmas Shari! Just thought I’d let you know that I’ve been enjoying your blog regularly, finding inspiration in your beautiful paintings and well lived art-life. Many thanks for keeping up the blog to keep us connected.
Merry Christmas to you and your family. Thanks for the wonderful opportunities to learn this year from all that you have shared.🌲❤🌲❤
Michele Meredith
Shari,
Happy Holidays to you as well!
I signed up for one of your courses a while back. Haven’t started it yet nor been painting as much as I’d like because I have become a travel agent. Yes, during covid 🤪 May be crazy timing, but someday it will come back to some type of normalcy, but different! We will get used to it!
I’m no longer the Programs Director of Artists’ Circle, however I am wondering if you’d be willing to do a return performance on Zoom.
All the best to you and your family!
Laura Lane-Wiltshire Artists’ Circle
Thank you Shari. Merry Xmas and Happy New Year. Sandi x
Have a wonderful holiday season – and keep on painting! You are an inspiration to us all.
Merry Christmas Shari! Have a wonderful Holiday Season! Thank you for sharing all of your wonderful paintings with us, and especially all of the helpful hints, tips to inspire us and help us create better paintings. I love this painting! It is my favorite, as is the wheel barrow in the back yard. 👍😁 Have a safe and healthy New Year!!
Thank you for all your positive posts through the year. I think we all appreciate looking forward to your posts to keep us going through this pandemic which may keep going for a few more years. You are a breath of fresh air whenever I open your posts. Thank you so much and may you have a happy and healthy NewYear.
