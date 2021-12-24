The past year has been difficult for so many people, but it's still given me unexpected joy as I've connected (and often sketched) with many of you virtually, through online courses, Zoom chats, email and conversations on IG. I am grateful for the gift of art, which has brought us closer together, even when we can't paint side by side. I hope that the holiday season and the new year bring you love, health and lots of time to create. As for the winter scene, this is one from a few years back but it’s still one of my favourites. Happy holidays and all the best for 2022. Hope we get to sketch together in person soon!!