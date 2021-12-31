Two palmsPosted: December 31, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
It’s taken me a bit of time to come around to the idea that Buff Titanium is a useful colour. I was first introduced to it by Jane Blundell at an Urban Sketchers symposium in Singapore. I bought a tube of it sometime later and it sat in a drawer for many years. I guess I don’t have much use for it in Montreal although I can see why Jane likes it. Here’s what she says: A wonderful granulating cream pigment. Granulates in a wash. Fabulous for sandy beaches, shells and pastel florals. This is an unusual choice for watercolour, but as I paint a lot of landscapes, especially featuring Australian sandstone, this is one of my top pigments.
Here in SW Florida, the luscious pastiness of Buff Titanium has finally come in handy. I love it for painting the dead fronds on palm trees, especially the parts in sun. And it truly is the perfect colour for the sand here, which is composed mainly of quartz and broken shells. I have been trying to match that light sand colour with my usual palette of colours, with no success, but it finally felt right when I ran a wash of Buff Titanium across the page of my sketchbook.
Very nice painting. One of the reasons I like living in Florida is being able to see scenes like this every day. Thanks for doing the blog and have a healthy and safe new year.
Thanks Jeff. I can see why being able to be outdoors every day is appealing to you. I don’t think I’ve painted this much in many years. I’ll be sad to get back to the cold but there are all those great snow scenes waiting to be painted! Have a safe and happy new year!
If you’ve got Buff Titanium with you so far from home, guessing you must have packed the kitchen sink as well? Best wishes for 2022!
Tony, how did you know that I brought the sink? I am actually a terrible packer. I bring too much of the wrong things and not enough of the right ones. I hope you have a happy new year too!!
So glad you have come to like Buff Titanium Shari! I love this color since I am a big fan of granulating pigments. I find it very useful, and it does create some nice colors when mixed with other pigments. Enjoy and enjoy Florida!!
Thanks Marilyn! I might even find other uses for Buff Titanium! Have a happy new year!
This is a beauty. I live in Cape Coral and follow your awesome work. Happy New Year!
Have a happy new year Pegret!
Greens and blues are generally, such cool and vivid colours. This painting has a really warm, gentle feeling overall. Buff Titanium looks like a very interesting and pleasing addition.
Thanks Chris. The blues and greens are different here. There’s a lot of yellow in everything and sometimes a haze as well, so it’s a little different painting the vegetation.
Yay! Only BT can look like sand! Only you can think of BT and your gorgeous palm fronds . 😊
This is gorgeous Shari! xo
Your painting is a beautiful, true representation of Florida! I too owned Buff Titanium for years because Jane Blundell mentions it often in her blog. You gave me another reason to use it, so thank you for that prompt, Shari. I use it most often for beach sand mixed with permanent rose or quin gold and on shells. Happy New Year!
I have enjoyed your Sanibel paintings so much. I like mixing Buff with Potter’s Pink for some fun sand and shell colors.
