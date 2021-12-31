Two palms

It’s taken me a bit of time to come around to the idea that Buff Titanium is a useful colour. I was first introduced to it by Jane Blundell at an Urban Sketchers symposium in Singapore. I bought a tube of it sometime later and it sat in a drawer for many years. I guess I don’t have much use for it in Montreal although I can see why Jane likes it. Here’s what she says: A wonderful granulating cream pigment. Granulates in a wash. Fabulous for sandy beaches, shells and pastel florals. This is an unusual choice for watercolour, but as I paint a lot of landscapes, especially featuring Australian sandstone, this is one of my top pigments.

Here in SW Florida, the luscious pastiness of Buff Titanium has finally come in handy. I love it for painting the dead fronds on palm trees, especially the parts in sun. And it truly is the perfect colour for the sand here, which is composed mainly of quartz and broken shells. I have been trying to match that light sand colour with my usual palette of colours, with no success, but it finally felt right when I ran a wash of Buff Titanium across the page of my sketchbook.