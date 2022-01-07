From there to here, with a stop in the middle

January sketching started with our last day on the beach in Sanibel. I wanted to get in one more session of people sketching, and this couple caught my eye with the strange contraptions on their heads. Some sort of shade device, I assumed, and post-sketch I found this on Google. Turns out they are personal canopies you can attach to your chair. I might have to get one next time I go, since this would shield my head but keep my sketch in the sun to dry.

Our three-day drive back to Montreal yielded some unexpected sketching time from a dumpy motel with a great view of a storage facility and a U-Haul truck. The reason for our stay: we drove straight into the snowstorm in Virginia that stranded drivers overnight on I-95 in Virginia. Luckily we exited the interstate at the first sign of trouble (cars in the ditch, tow trucks on the shoulder) and found a dog-friendly hotel (with a great view) nearby. I don’t think Alice would have enjoyed spending the night in a cold car in a snowstorm. Sketching the view from the room helped to calm me down after the drive.

My first sketch of the snow in Montreal was from my kitchen window this morning. Sketching this scene is like pressing a reset button for me. After this I can move on to more complex winter scenes, but this happy marriage of oak tree and broken wheelbarrow is a must at least once or twice each winter.