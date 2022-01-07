From there to here, with a stop in the middle

Posted: January 7, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |13 Comments

January sketching started with our last day on the beach in Sanibel. I wanted to get in one more session of people sketching, and this couple caught my eye with the strange contraptions on their heads. Some sort of shade device, I assumed, and post-sketch I found this on Google. Turns out they are personal canopies you can attach to your chair. I might have to get one next time I go, since this would shield my head but keep my sketch in the sun to dry.

Our three-day drive back to Montreal yielded some unexpected sketching time from a dumpy motel with a great view of a storage facility and a U-Haul truck. The reason for our stay: we drove straight into the snowstorm in Virginia that stranded drivers overnight on I-95 in Virginia. Luckily we exited the interstate at the first sign of trouble (cars in the ditch, tow trucks on the shoulder) and found a dog-friendly hotel (with a great view) nearby. I don’t think Alice would have enjoyed spending the night in a cold car in a snowstorm. Sketching the view from the room helped to calm me down after the drive.

My first sketch of the snow in Montreal was from my kitchen window this morning. Sketching this scene is like pressing a reset button for me. After this I can move on to more complex winter scenes, but this happy marriage of oak tree and broken wheelbarrow is a must at least once or twice each winter.

13 Comments on “From there to here, with a stop in the middle”

  1. lois says:
    January 7, 2022 at 4:01 pm

    So glad you were able to get off the Interstate quickly, Shari. What a horrific mess that was.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Alison R. Hall says:
    January 7, 2022 at 4:13 pm

    What a great trio of sketches! They tell it all. Happy you’re home, safe and sound.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Carla says:
    January 7, 2022 at 4:33 pm

    Great sketch of the parking lot and storage facility! I can almost feel the cold and damp!

    Like

    Reply
  4. debraji says:
    January 7, 2022 at 4:54 pm

    I’m glad your instincts led you off the highway to warmth and safety.

    That wheelbarrow is starting to look like an old friend.

    Like

    Reply
  5. TonyU says:
    January 7, 2022 at 5:10 pm

    Love the sketches …. but can’t believe you took Buff Titanium all the way to Florida but not the wheelbarrow!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Paula Raudenbush says:
    January 7, 2022 at 6:41 pm

    So sorry to know you got stuck in our crazy snowstorm. You all could have stayed with me if I’d known. Glad you’re home safe though. I guess the snow here made you feel at home. Cheers! Paula

    On Fri, Jan 7, 2022 at 3:56 PM Shari Blaukopf’s Sketchbook wrote:

    > Shari Blaukopf posted: ” January sketching started with our last day on > the beach in Sanibel. I wanted to get in one more session of people > sketching, and this couple caught my eye with the strange contraptions on > their heads. Some sort of shade device, I assumed, and post-sketc” >

    Like

    Reply
  7. melissa van ness says:
    January 7, 2022 at 6:55 pm

    I’m glad to hear you’re home safely, but boy-oh-boy, does Sanibel ever sound great right about now! And speaking of Buff Titanium – did you use that in your wheelbarrow sketch?

    Like

    Reply
  8. gaelle1947 says:
    January 7, 2022 at 7:14 pm

    Happy to hear you’ve made it back home safely! New Brunswick is getting its first severe winter storm right now. Looking forward to your wonderful winter scenes – delighted to see that faithful old wheelbarrow making it through another year! Stay safe and stay warm.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Soni says:
    January 7, 2022 at 7:20 pm

    I’m so happy you’re safely home – some friends made it through Washington state’s scary snow storms;

    I especially want to thank you for reviving my home state treasures – palm trees, beach goers, water, boats etc …… your skill rekindles me with sweet memories

    happy new year to you and yours

    Like

    Reply
  10. Denise says:
    January 7, 2022 at 7:26 pm

    Talk about from one extreme to the other! Glad to see “old faithful”, your wheelbarrow again.

    Like

    Reply
  11. deedster56 says:
    January 7, 2022 at 7:47 pm

    Lovely sketches but none more beautiful and heartwarming as the familiar oak and wheelbarrow! Great to know you are home safe and sound.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Northern Traveller says:
    January 7, 2022 at 7:48 pm

    Welcome home Shari! Those interstate snowstorms are terrifying…..

    Like

    Reply
  13. Cynthia Wahlstrom says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:09 pm

    Loved the paintings and the story of your travel home. We’ve had some unexpected driving experiences ourselves. The scene turned out lovely!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s