From three to four p.m. today I looked out my window and painted a view of my neighbour's house. You can probably see from the drips and blobs that this was done quickly. I wanted to catch that fleeting winter light so I used a big flat brush. Just as I started to paint the neighbours came out of the house and drove off in the two cars, so whatever details are there were painted from memory. As for the orange cones in the middle of the street, don't ask! I have no idea why they have been there for weeks and weeks.