From three to fourPosted: January 15, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
From three to four p.m. today I looked out my window and painted a view of my neighbour’s house. You can probably see from the drips and blobs that this was done quickly. I wanted to catch that fleeting winter light so I used a big flat brush. Just as I started to paint the neighbours came out of the house and drove off in the two cars, so whatever details are there were painted from memory. As for the orange cones in the middle of the street, don’t ask! I have no idea why they have been there for weeks and weeks.
The cones are there cause the orange matches your neighbor’s house!
I knew someone would have a good reason for them being there. Thanks for that!
Great winter watercolors these past few posts, love them.
Bill, thanks so much! I came back to fresh snow, and now I can’t stop painting it. I think it’s my favourite season to paint.
You have quite a bit more snow there than I have in central VT. That’s supposed to change very soon! I think you are a fantastic painter.
Ashley, yes, lots more snow coming! And you will be getting it too, so we will all be snowed in soon.
What drips and blobs!?
You have indeed captured that wonderful afternoon light! The cones… well, isn’t that just a normal feature on the island of Montreal? Shouldn’t you make a point of adding them to all your urban scenes? 🙂
I think you need to look at it on a bigger screen so you will see the blobs. As for the cones, maybe I should buy a few and carry them in the trunk of my car!
I suggest you put a hat, carrot nose and a scarf on each cone and all them Snowmen cones or “Snowcones”. Iif you have to keep looking at the damn things at least they would be more interesting! Love the sketch!
Just beautiful!
