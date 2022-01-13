Overcast

My winter walk at Angell Woods always includes a detour off the path to have a look at the river in winter. On a sunny day the tree shadows make interesting patterns on the snow, but this week it was overcast. I took a photo anyway, thinking I would probably discard it, but I took another look at it today and thought it might be interesting to paint the range of greys and subtle hues of a winter landscape on a cloudy day. There’s still quite a bit of contrast in the scene, but the challenge was to make the greys interesting.

I have a tube of Davy’s Grey so that was my starter pigment. If you’ve never tried it, it’s quite a weak grey, which makes it perfect for this type of scene. I warmed it by adding some Lemon Yellow, and for the darks I used a mix of Ultramarine and Burnt Sienna. Painted on a quarter sheet of Arches Rough, 140 lb.

8 Comments on "Overcast"

  1. Laura Kate says:
    January 13, 2022 at 5:35 pm

    Very successful work. I think I have been walking in places that look very much like your painting.

  2. Bernadette says:
    January 13, 2022 at 5:47 pm

    Beautifully executed! The colors are perfect, the washes so fresh and wet looking in the stream. It is beautiful!

  3. Sue Fenyvesi says:
    January 13, 2022 at 5:47 pm

    Coming from Ontario, I really appreciate these winter scenes, you make me want to try something similar from photos of my in-laws Sugar bush in Gananoque.

  4. Christy says:
    January 13, 2022 at 7:35 pm

    This is beautiful!!! I hope you filmed it. It would make a wonderful lesson. Thank you for always being so gracious with your information. Your classes are the best. I especially love the gouache!!! Happy New Year.

  5. Denise says:
    January 13, 2022 at 7:36 pm

    I could look at this all day. Love the reflections in the water!

  6. Alison R. Hall says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:08 pm

    If anyone could create beauty from the drab overcast days we’ve been having, then I should have known it would be you. This is lovely Shari. So keenly observed and communicated with sensitivity.

  7. gaelle1947 says:
    January 13, 2022 at 9:19 pm

    Such delicious colors!!!! Would there be some of that Buff Titanium you mentioned a few posts back?

  8. debraji says:
    January 14, 2022 at 1:25 am

    This is such a contrast to the blue-shadowed snow scenes of earlier paintings–yet it is utterly beautiful. The river has such lovely depth to it. I’m always amazed at how real the reflections look.

