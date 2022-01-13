OvercastPosted: January 13, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
My winter walk at Angell Woods always includes a detour off the path to have a look at the river in winter. On a sunny day the tree shadows make interesting patterns on the snow, but this week it was overcast. I took a photo anyway, thinking I would probably discard it, but I took another look at it today and thought it might be interesting to paint the range of greys and subtle hues of a winter landscape on a cloudy day. There’s still quite a bit of contrast in the scene, but the challenge was to make the greys interesting.
I have a tube of Davy’s Grey so that was my starter pigment. If you’ve never tried it, it’s quite a weak grey, which makes it perfect for this type of scene. I warmed it by adding some Lemon Yellow, and for the darks I used a mix of Ultramarine and Burnt Sienna. Painted on a quarter sheet of Arches Rough, 140 lb.
Very successful work. I think I have been walking in places that look very much like your painting.
Beautifully executed! The colors are perfect, the washes so fresh and wet looking in the stream. It is beautiful!
Coming from Ontario, I really appreciate these winter scenes, you make me want to try something similar from photos of my in-laws Sugar bush in Gananoque.
This is beautiful!!! I hope you filmed it. It would make a wonderful lesson. Thank you for always being so gracious with your information. Your classes are the best. I especially love the gouache!!! Happy New Year.
I could look at this all day. Love the reflections in the water!
If anyone could create beauty from the drab overcast days we’ve been having, then I should have known it would be you. This is lovely Shari. So keenly observed and communicated with sensitivity.
Such delicious colors!!!! Would there be some of that Buff Titanium you mentioned a few posts back?
This is such a contrast to the blue-shadowed snow scenes of earlier paintings–yet it is utterly beautiful. The river has such lovely depth to it. I’m always amazed at how real the reflections look.
