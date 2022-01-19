Lean-toPosted: January 19, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 16 Comments
In the woods near my house, someone has been constructing these makeshift lean-to shelters. They appear and disappear from month to month, and I wonder who the architect is. They’re quite beautiful, especially in winter. I painted this quite large (Arches CP 16″ x 20″) because I wanted to include all the details that make the overlapping branches so interesting. It’s a little more detailed than my usual way of working, but the subject seemed to require that.
Absolutely gorgeous! I love your winter scenes but this one takes the cake. It is stunning.
I’d say influenced by Etienne-Joseph Gaboury but he was influenced by something like this originally.
Yep, sure looks like a lean-to, Certainly has to be humad-made, or a very bright ‘Canadian Monkey.’
More great work Shari, congrats!
This is so…luminous! I’m taking your online course right now, Sketching Boats: Simple Solutions for a Complex Scene, so I’m thinking about how aspects of that strategy would work for complex subjects like your beautiful winter scenes. This is really something, so much color in those branches.
Many, many years ago when I was a kid in Michigan I would make lean-to’s in the winter in the nearby forest. No reason, kids don’t need a reason.
This is beautiful, Shari. The way you painted each individual branch–it’s a beauty!
Lovely!
So simple and beautiful!!!!
Your winter scenes, especially with the sunlight are the BEST! Thanks for sharing
This is a beautiful rendering Shari and lovely placement of the quinn golds (?).
How wonderful to come across such whimsy in your daily walks, in the bleak midwinter…..very happy-making I’m sure.
This is a really pretty painting.
Shari, your winter paintings are wonderful! This one is more detailed- I wouldn’t even know where to start, all those branches! Love it!
It is lovely!
So beautiful Shari! I love your shadows and the snow looks so lucious. What is the color or mix you have been using for shadows and snow?
Hi Shari, we have then here in my local woods in Surrey, UK , too. Someone starts one, people add to it then someone starts another one nearby and the branches gradually get moved to the new one day by day! They’re not covered in snow though!
