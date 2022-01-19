Lean-to

In the woods near my house, someone has been constructing these makeshift lean-to shelters. They appear and disappear from month to month, and I wonder who the architect is. They’re quite beautiful, especially in winter. I painted this quite large (Arches CP 16″ x 20″) because I wanted to include all the details that make the overlapping branches so interesting. It’s a little more detailed than my usual way of working, but the subject seemed to require that.