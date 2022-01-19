Lean-to

In the woods near my house, someone has been constructing these makeshift lean-to shelters. They appear and disappear from month to month, and I wonder who the architect is. They’re quite beautiful, especially in winter. I painted this quite large (Arches CP 16″ x 20″) because I wanted to include all the details that make the overlapping branches so interesting. It’s a little more detailed than my usual way of working, but the subject seemed to require that.

  1. Bernadette says:
    January 19, 2022 at 6:07 pm

    Absolutely gorgeous! I love your winter scenes but this one takes the cake. It is stunning.

  2. tylaraduncan says:
    January 19, 2022 at 6:09 pm

    I’d say influenced by Etienne-Joseph Gaboury but he was influenced by something like this originally.

  3. 64mark says:
    January 19, 2022 at 6:22 pm

    Yep, sure looks like a lean-to, Certainly has to be humad-made, or a very bright ‘Canadian Monkey.’

  4. William Rogers says:
    January 19, 2022 at 6:23 pm

    More great work Shari, congrats!

  5. kathrynlawpaints says:
    January 19, 2022 at 6:38 pm

    This is so…luminous! I’m taking your online course right now, Sketching Boats: Simple Solutions for a Complex Scene, so I’m thinking about how aspects of that strategy would work for complex subjects like your beautiful winter scenes. This is really something, so much color in those branches.

  6. Rene Wojcik says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:14 pm

    Many, many years ago when I was a kid in Michigan I would make lean-to’s in the winter in the nearby forest. No reason, kids don’t need a reason.

  7. lois says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:19 pm

    This is beautiful, Shari. The way you painted each individual branch–it’s a beauty!

  8. Marsha says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:29 pm

    Lovely!

  9. Gretta says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:35 pm

    So simple and beautiful!!!!

  10. Tami says:
    January 19, 2022 at 8:04 pm

    Your winter scenes, especially with the sunlight are the BEST! Thanks for sharing

  11. Northern Traveller says:
    January 19, 2022 at 8:18 pm

    This is a beautiful rendering Shari and lovely placement of the quinn golds (?).
    How wonderful to come across such whimsy in your daily walks, in the bleak midwinter…..very happy-making I’m sure.

  12. sandidureice says:
    January 19, 2022 at 8:19 pm

    This is a really pretty painting.

  13. Linda Murray says:
    January 19, 2022 at 8:44 pm

    Shari, your winter paintings are wonderful! This one is more detailed- I wouldn’t even know where to start, all those branches! Love it!

  14. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    January 19, 2022 at 9:03 pm

    It is lovely!

  15. Marilyn Hansen says:
    January 19, 2022 at 9:42 pm

    So beautiful Shari! I love your shadows and the snow looks so lucious. What is the color or mix you have been using for shadows and snow?

  16. Joyce Smith says:
    January 19, 2022 at 10:31 pm

    Hi Shari, we have then here in my local woods in Surrey, UK , too. Someone starts one, people add to it then someone starts another one nearby and the branches gradually get moved to the new one day by day! They’re not covered in snow though!

