Winter Woods & Stream: a streamable demo

Posted: January 24, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |2 Comments

I’m really excited to share that my watercolour demo of a scene in Angell Woods will soon be available to stream as part of the CSPWC Education program for 2022. The one-hour demo was based on a painting I did earlier this month, and inspired by a walk I took with Alice on an overcast day. You’ll be able to play the video as often as you like from February 1 until March 15, and I’ll share the reference photo and supplies I use in case you want to paint along. Tickets are $12 for CSPWC members and $15 for non-members. Here’s the link to find out more.

2 Comments on “Winter Woods & Stream: a streamable demo”

  1. IRENE Reinhold says:
    January 24, 2022 at 4:37 pm

    I am on it. ! Great.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Northern Traveller says:
    January 24, 2022 at 6:49 pm

    That’s wonderful Shari – congrats! What a great idea.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s