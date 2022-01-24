Winter Woods & Stream: a streamable demo

I’m really excited to share that my watercolour demo of a scene in Angell Woods will soon be available to stream as part of the CSPWC Education program for 2022. The one-hour demo was based on a painting I did earlier this month, and inspired by a walk I took with Alice on an overcast day. You’ll be able to play the video as often as you like from February 1 until March 15, and I’ll share the reference photo and supplies I use in case you want to paint along. Tickets are $12 for CSPWC members and $15 for non-members. Here’s the link to find out more.