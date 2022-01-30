Out of the blue

It came out of the blue. An invitation delivered with such thoughtfulness and generosity that it was hard to refuse: please come spend a week on an island where the sand is bright white and the water is clear turquoise. How could I say no? I packed my brushes and my paints and that is how I find myself once again looking out at boats and bathers and blue waters.

Someone asked me recently if I take a different palette of colours when I paint in tropical places. This time, besides my usual colours, I made sure I had extra blues: Turquoise, Horizon, Cobalt, Ultramarine and Prussian Blue. I hope this will suffice.