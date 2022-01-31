Coconut palm

I finally found a coconut tree that is short enough for me to draw. I know that sounds a bit strange, but I’ve always been intrigued by the structure of the tree — the way the fruits hang partially hidden by the fronds, the strange wiggly things that surround them (which are called inflorescence, as I just discovered), and the varied colours and textures at the base of the fronds — all very exotic and so much more beautiful when seen from close up. To paint this one there was still a fair bit of neck craning to do from my chair, but at least I didn’t have to perch on a ladder with my palette on one of the rungs!