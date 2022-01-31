Coconut palm

I finally found a coconut tree that is short enough for me to draw. I know that sounds a bit strange, but I’ve always been intrigued by the structure of the tree — the way the fruits hang partially hidden by the fronds, the strange wiggly things that surround them (which are called inflorescence, as I just discovered), and the varied colours and textures at the base of the fronds — all very exotic and so much more beautiful when seen from close up. To paint this one there was still a fair bit of neck craning to do from my chair, but at least I didn’t have to perch on a ladder with my palette on one of the rungs!

  1. Marilyn Hansen says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:53 am

    Beautiful as usual Shari! I believe the little Palmettos are also short? You have certainly been travelling a lot, which is great. I love to sketch when I travel, but lately it’s not happening. I guess I made up for it in 2018 when I was in France, Italy, LA, London, and Des Moines Iowa! My travel sketchbook was exhausted LOL, but now I need some catching up. Preferably a warmer place – I’ll live through you for now!

  2. Alison R. Hall says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:23 am

    Save your neck, get into a hammock! (Yes, I know you need 2 trees for that)
    I love the abstract quality of this piece.
    I’m really into looking closely and drawing slowly these days (thanks to Lapin course). Unfortunately I do not have a date palm nearby at the moment. 😄

  3. Denise says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:33 am

    No ladder rungs necessary-I’ll gladly come and hold your palette for you!

  4. Sandy Delehanty says:
    January 31, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    Palm tree painting story – The first time I painted one of these it was in a botanical garden in Hawaii. At that time I had not shrunk my painting gear down to the tiny kit I use now, so I had a full sized studio palette sitting on the ground next to me. I was concentrating so hard on figuring out the palm tree that I did not notice the huge peacock that snuck up behind me until I heard a cracking sound and turned to see him with his beak in the well that held my quinocridone gold paint!

  5. C Marie Panlener says:
    January 31, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    Love it!

  6. susie langley says:
    January 31, 2022 at 2:44 pm

    Like the colors and the faded background of fronds .. allowing the fruit to be highlighted ….
    and varied colors in the texture of tree.

