Coconut palm

Coconut palmPosted: January 31, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
I finally found a coconut tree that is short enough for me to draw. I know that sounds a bit strange, but I’ve always been intrigued by the structure of the tree — the way the fruits hang partially hidden by the fronds, the strange wiggly things that surround them (which are called inflorescence, as I just discovered), and the varied colours and textures at the base of the fronds — all very exotic and so much more beautiful when seen from close up. To paint this one there was still a fair bit of neck craning to do from my chair, but at least I didn’t have to perch on a ladder with my palette on one of the rungs!
Beautiful as usual Shari! I believe the little Palmettos are also short? You have certainly been travelling a lot, which is great. I love to sketch when I travel, but lately it’s not happening. I guess I made up for it in 2018 when I was in France, Italy, LA, London, and Des Moines Iowa! My travel sketchbook was exhausted LOL, but now I need some catching up. Preferably a warmer place – I’ll live through you for now!
Save your neck, get into a hammock! (Yes, I know you need 2 trees for that)
I love the abstract quality of this piece.
I’m really into looking closely and drawing slowly these days (thanks to Lapin course). Unfortunately I do not have a date palm nearby at the moment. 😄
No ladder rungs necessary-I’ll gladly come and hold your palette for you!
Palm tree painting story – The first time I painted one of these it was in a botanical garden in Hawaii. At that time I had not shrunk my painting gear down to the tiny kit I use now, so I had a full sized studio palette sitting on the ground next to me. I was concentrating so hard on figuring out the palm tree that I did not notice the huge peacock that snuck up behind me until I heard a cracking sound and turned to see him with his beak in the well that held my quinocridone gold paint!
Love it!
Like the colors and the faded background of fronds .. allowing the fruit to be highlighted ….
and varied colors in the texture of tree.
