Blue planter

Posted: February 1, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |12 Comments

There is a blue planter here, filled with bougainvilleas. The flowers are nice but the planter is really special. It’s tall and ultra-shiny with a deep blue glaze. To emphasize its beauty, I added more detail on the pot and less on the background, and used a combo of Ultramarine, Turquoise and Prussian Blue, AND I painted a little more slowly than I usually do so that I could capture all of the surface details.

12 Comments on “Blue planter”

  1. Denise says:
    February 1, 2022 at 5:02 pm

    Stunning, I could look at this all day! Great job (of course).

    Like

    Reply
  2. kathrynlawpaints says:
    February 1, 2022 at 5:08 pm

    The reflected light in that vase and the color in its shadow, and those blues! Breathtaking. Even if you hadn’t told us it was ultra shiny and deep blue, we would know! 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. De says:
    February 1, 2022 at 5:13 pm

    You’ve captured a tropical scene beautifully ! I love seeing all your greens as I’ve been “fighting a green forest” scenery this week.

    Like

    Reply
  4. jeanne1937 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 5:35 pm

    That blue on the vase is beautiful. I think it’s the turquoise that makes it so pretty. Great painting!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Joan Tavolott says:
    February 1, 2022 at 7:13 pm

    Love the color and shine of the pot. Great reflection in it too!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Laura Kate says:
    February 1, 2022 at 7:17 pm

    The pot definitely looks like the focal point of the painting.

    Like

    Reply
  7. lois says:
    February 1, 2022 at 7:17 pm

    You have captured it well, Shari. Indeed, it shines!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Tami says:
    February 1, 2022 at 9:20 pm

    WOW! What a deep, rich blue color!!! I want to give this combo a try- I love all colors but blues and greens just sing to me!! Thanks for sharing!

    Like

    Reply
  9. kathryn2021 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 11:27 pm

    Breathtaking! I love the color and shine of your blue. And the greens are just beautiful! This painting makes me feel happy and relaxed.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Betsy says:
    February 2, 2022 at 12:52 am

    This is the greatest! Clearly your tropical vacation is a very good thing. Enjoy that sun and keep the beautiful dispatches coming.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Chris Rusk says:
    February 2, 2022 at 5:59 am

    Gorgeous. So rich.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Gretta Benson says:
    February 2, 2022 at 8:57 am

    ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! The blue and reds/pinks really pops against all that green!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s