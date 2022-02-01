Blue planterPosted: February 1, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
There is a blue planter here, filled with bougainvilleas. The flowers are nice but the planter is really special. It’s tall and ultra-shiny with a deep blue glaze. To emphasize its beauty, I added more detail on the pot and less on the background, and used a combo of Ultramarine, Turquoise and Prussian Blue, AND I painted a little more slowly than I usually do so that I could capture all of the surface details.
Stunning, I could look at this all day! Great job (of course).
The reflected light in that vase and the color in its shadow, and those blues! Breathtaking. Even if you hadn’t told us it was ultra shiny and deep blue, we would know! 😀
You’ve captured a tropical scene beautifully ! I love seeing all your greens as I’ve been “fighting a green forest” scenery this week.
That blue on the vase is beautiful. I think it’s the turquoise that makes it so pretty. Great painting!
Love the color and shine of the pot. Great reflection in it too!
The pot definitely looks like the focal point of the painting.
You have captured it well, Shari. Indeed, it shines!
WOW! What a deep, rich blue color!!! I want to give this combo a try- I love all colors but blues and greens just sing to me!! Thanks for sharing!
Breathtaking! I love the color and shine of your blue. And the greens are just beautiful! This painting makes me feel happy and relaxed.
This is the greatest! Clearly your tropical vacation is a very good thing. Enjoy that sun and keep the beautiful dispatches coming.
Gorgeous. So rich.
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! The blue and reds/pinks really pops against all that green!
