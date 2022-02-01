Blue planter

There is a blue planter here, filled with bougainvilleas. The flowers are nice but the planter is really special. It’s tall and ultra-shiny with a deep blue glaze. To emphasize its beauty, I added more detail on the pot and less on the background, and used a combo of Ultramarine, Turquoise and Prussian Blue, AND I painted a little more slowly than I usually do so that I could capture all of the surface details.