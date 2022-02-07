From my chair, more or less

I did a lot of painting from my beach chair on Grace Bay Beach in Turks & Caicos, mostly because I didn’t bring a big easel with me and a beach chair comes with an umbrella! From my chair, I could see sand and water of course, but the view was more interesting if I turned my back to the ocean. Looking up the beach, I found some interesting shapes — a white umbrella against the blue sky (it was more symmetrical than the way I drew it!), a yellow jug of water, some backlit signs and a few stacked chairs. I tried to lose the edges between the objects and their shadows, and just think of them as simple shapes.

We had a few days of turbulent weather. I went down to the beach and tried to paint the approaching storm. The high winds dried my paper before I get a big wash down, so I ended up with a blotchy mess.

I also tried to paint the dark clouds in the other direction, but it started to rain so I took a photo and painted it from my reference image. I didn’t quite capture the drama in the sky but at least there were no blotches when I painted indoors in a more controlled setting.

On our last day, the sun came out again but the winds were fierce. I think the palms say it all.