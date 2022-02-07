From my chair, more or less

From my chair, more or lessPosted: February 7, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
I did a lot of painting from my beach chair on Grace Bay Beach in Turks & Caicos, mostly because I didn’t bring a big easel with me and a beach chair comes with an umbrella! From my chair, I could see sand and water of course, but the view was more interesting if I turned my back to the ocean. Looking up the beach, I found some interesting shapes — a white umbrella against the blue sky (it was more symmetrical than the way I drew it!), a yellow jug of water, some backlit signs and a few stacked chairs. I tried to lose the edges between the objects and their shadows, and just think of them as simple shapes.
We had a few days of turbulent weather. I went down to the beach and tried to paint the approaching storm. The high winds dried my paper before I get a big wash down, so I ended up with a blotchy mess.
I also tried to paint the dark clouds in the other direction, but it started to rain so I took a photo and painted it from my reference image. I didn’t quite capture the drama in the sky but at least there were no blotches when I painted indoors in a more controlled setting.
On our last day, the sun came out again but the winds were fierce. I think the palms say it all.
The palms definitely say it all! You captured the wind well, Shari.
WOW! Fantastic sketches and what a lesson on painting in adverse conditions, lol! The last sketch is my favorite, you nailed the depiction of the high winds — no explanation necessary!
Great capture of the wind and heat
marvellous You xxx
love the wind swept palm trees!
xx
Lovely paintings Shari. Those images brought back memories. We were there in 2017 during Hurricane Irma.You definitely enjoyed better weather than we did.
Oh, exquisitely beautiful!
Storms, wind, rain-looks like you still enjoyed a wonderful vacation. Thanks for “taking” us! Now, time for some snow ❄️
I can feel that warm wind and hear the rustles of the palms. Gorgeous image!
The first painting may be “a blotchy mess”, but it really captures the ominousness of an approaching storm. I like it!
