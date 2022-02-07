From my chair, more or less

Posted: February 7, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |9 Comments

I did a lot of painting from my beach chair on Grace Bay Beach in Turks & Caicos, mostly because I didn’t bring a big easel with me and a beach chair comes with an umbrella! From my chair, I could see sand and water of course, but the view was more interesting if I turned my back to the ocean. Looking up the beach, I found some interesting shapes — a white umbrella against the blue sky (it was more symmetrical than the way I drew it!), a yellow jug of water, some backlit signs and a few stacked chairs. I tried to lose the edges between the objects and their shadows, and just think of them as simple shapes.

We had a few days of turbulent weather. I went down to the beach and tried to paint the approaching storm. The high winds dried my paper before I get a big wash down, so I ended up with a blotchy mess.

I also tried to paint the dark clouds in the other direction, but it started to rain so I took a photo and painted it from my reference image. I didn’t quite capture the drama in the sky but at least there were no blotches when I painted indoors in a more controlled setting.

On our last day, the sun came out again but the winds were fierce. I think the palms say it all.

9 Comments on “From my chair, more or less”

  1. lois says:
    February 7, 2022 at 7:26 pm

    The palms definitely say it all! You captured the wind well, Shari.

  2. Yvonne Carpenter says:
    February 7, 2022 at 7:36 pm

    WOW! Fantastic sketches and what a lesson on painting in adverse conditions, lol! The last sketch is my favorite, you nailed the depiction of the high winds — no explanation necessary!

  3. Marilyn says:
    February 7, 2022 at 8:01 pm

    Great capture of the wind and heat

  4. karim waked says:
    February 7, 2022 at 8:18 pm

    marvellous You xxx
    love the wind swept palm trees!

    xx

    •••Karimobile
  5. mayelalameda says:
    February 7, 2022 at 9:12 pm

    Lovely paintings Shari. Those images brought back memories. We were there in 2017 during Hurricane Irma.You definitely enjoyed better weather than we did.

  6. sandidureice says:
    February 7, 2022 at 10:23 pm

    Oh, exquisitely beautiful!

  7. Denise says:
    February 8, 2022 at 7:29 am

    Storms, wind, rain-looks like you still enjoyed a wonderful vacation. Thanks for “taking” us! Now, time for some snow ❄️

  8. Aprille says:
    February 8, 2022 at 8:47 am

    I can feel that warm wind and hear the rustles of the palms. Gorgeous image!

  9. Gretchen says:
    February 8, 2022 at 10:21 am

    The first painting may be “a blotchy mess”, but it really captures the ominousness of an approaching storm. I like it!

