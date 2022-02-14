Announcing “Behind the Palms” — a new online course

I sketched plenty of palms in last December’s trip to southwest Florida, and also did a fair bit of exploring in the area around Fort Myers. In the process, we came upon Dean Park, a really interesting old neighbourhood, developed in the 1920s, with about 80 small houses spread out over several streets with a small triangular park in the middle. I sketched a fair bit in the neighbourhood, including this yellow house, and this white house. I think there are even a few sketches in my book that I haven’t posted yet.

My newest online course “Behind the Palms: Sketching Historic Dean Park” is based on what I sketched there. What I loved best about the place was the warm light and how the houses are partially hidden, and in some cases framed, by the tall palms. If you’re interested in learning more about the course, have a look at the trailer. The course is available at a special rate of $30 US or $42 CDN for this week only, and after Sunday, it goes up to $35 and $47.