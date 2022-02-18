Crimson Lake

This amaryllis was a gift from a wonderful friend. I found it on my kitchen counter at the beginning of January — a big fat bulb buried in mulch, with two tiny green shoots protruding. I’ve watched the green shoots grow and grow for the past two months. Finally the flowers emerged, so big that it seemed the shoots might not be able to support their weight, but they have.

I brought the plant into my studio yesterday so I could draw it while on a Zoom sketching sessions with friends. I also took out two tubes of paint I don’t know that well: Crimson Lake and Quinacridone Red. I wanted a warmer red (Quin) for the newer blooms, and a deeper red (Crimson) for the fading blooms that darken as they wither. Painted on a block of Hahnemuhle Collection watercolour paper, 9″ x 12″.