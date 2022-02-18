Crimson LakePosted: February 18, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
This amaryllis was a gift from a wonderful friend. I found it on my kitchen counter at the beginning of January — a big fat bulb buried in mulch, with two tiny green shoots protruding. I’ve watched the green shoots grow and grow for the past two months. Finally the flowers emerged, so big that it seemed the shoots might not be able to support their weight, but they have.
I brought the plant into my studio yesterday so I could draw it while on a Zoom sketching sessions with friends. I also took out two tubes of paint I don’t know that well: Crimson Lake and Quinacridone Red. I wanted a warmer red (Quin) for the newer blooms, and a deeper red (Crimson) for the fading blooms that darken as they wither. Painted on a block of Hahnemuhle Collection watercolour paper, 9″ x 12″.
You’ve captured it’s beauty so well. Over here we call them April lilies.
LikeLike
x❤️x
•••Karimobile
514 9944433
LikeLike
This is so beautiful. I love the composition!
I bought one of these for my mom years ago, she named it “Phyllis the Amaryllis”, and I think of that (and her) every time I see one. So thank you for that. ❤
LikeLike
This is really striking against the white background. The little opaque white stamens just pop out. Beautiful arrangement of design undulating across and off of the page. Yum color too!
LikeLike
Beautiful painting! Love those reds.
LikeLike
Aren’t these fun to draw and paint! Beautifully done.
LikeLike
Absolutely stunning!!!
LikeLike
So beautiful …..look almost real.
LikeLike