Crimson Lake

Posted: February 18, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |8 Comments

This amaryllis was a gift from a wonderful friend. I found it on my kitchen counter at the beginning of January — a big fat bulb buried in mulch, with two tiny green shoots protruding. I’ve watched the green shoots grow and grow for the past two months. Finally the flowers emerged, so big that it seemed the shoots might not be able to support their weight, but they have.

I brought the plant into my studio yesterday so I could draw it while on a Zoom sketching sessions with friends. I also took out two tubes of paint I don’t know that well: Crimson Lake and Quinacridone Red. I wanted a warmer red (Quin) for the newer blooms, and a deeper red (Crimson) for the fading blooms that darken as they wither. Painted on a block of Hahnemuhle Collection watercolour paper, 9″ x 12″.

8 Comments on “Crimson Lake”

  1. Sadje says:
    February 18, 2022 at 11:18 am

    You’ve captured it’s beauty so well. Over here we call them April lilies.

    Like

    Reply
  2. karim waked says:
    February 18, 2022 at 11:42 am

    x❤️x

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

    Like

    Reply
  3. kathrynlawpaints says:
    February 18, 2022 at 11:43 am

    This is so beautiful. I love the composition!
    I bought one of these for my mom years ago, she named it “Phyllis the Amaryllis”, and I think of that (and her) every time I see one. So thank you for that. ❤

    Like

    Reply
  4. Jeff Gold says:
    February 18, 2022 at 11:49 am

    This is really striking against the white background. The little opaque white stamens just pop out. Beautiful arrangement of design undulating across and off of the page. Yum color too!

    Like

    Reply
  5. jeanne1937 says:
    February 18, 2022 at 12:02 pm

    Beautiful painting! Love those reds.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Alison R. Hall says:
    February 18, 2022 at 1:08 pm

    Aren’t these fun to draw and paint! Beautifully done.

    Like

    Reply
  7. gaelle1947 says:
    February 18, 2022 at 2:20 pm

    Absolutely stunning!!!

    Like

    Reply
  8. susie langley says:
    February 18, 2022 at 9:32 pm

    So beautiful …..look almost real.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s