A few upcoming events and a nice bit of news

A few upcoming events and a nice bit of newsPosted: March 8, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
Sketchbook Revival is coming up soon! I participated in this fun FREE event in 2021, and the feedback was great from students who really enjoyed taking part in last year’s sessions. This year there will be 27+ workshop sessions led by artists from different backgrounds, each of us sharing our own unique way of creating in a sketchbook. You’ll have the chance to make your own sketchbook and fill up pages with an exciting mix of creative ideas, approaches and styles and get you trying new things as you draw, paint, journal, collage and use mixed media. Inspired by my recent visit to Sanibel Island, my session is called “From Bill to Tail Feathers: How to Sketch a Bird”. To find out more and to register, go to the Sketchbook Revival website. Dates are March 21 – April 7, 2022.
If you’re looking to strengthen your watercolour skills, you might enjoy a Virtual International Paint-Along on April 23 & 24, 2022. There will be twelve instructors, me included, each doing a demo of 75 minutes. I’ll be doing a landscape demo called “The Endless Possibilities of Wet-in-Wet Watercolour”. This is an online event on Zoom, and if you register before March 18, you’ll receive a discount of $50.
As for my bit of good news, I received notice from the Transparent Watercolor Society of America that my painting “Good Junk” was selected for the 46th Annual Exhibition in Kenosha, Wisconsin. I haven’t had much success lately getting paintings into shows, so this was a nice email to receive.
Congratulations Shari!! I can see why it was selected- you made “junk” look good! This painting is awesome! Love those buckets and cords 👍😄
Congrats on the upcoming exhibition!!
Hi Marilyn. Thanks for checking in and for purchasing the course. If you don’t know how to access it, just go to the home page: https://learn.shariblaukopf.com. Log in from there and you will see « my Courses » at the top of the page. Your course or courses will all be there! And if that doesn’t work, just let me know.
Congratulations to you, Shari! Good title, great painting.
Very happy for you to have your painting chosen for the exhibition, your work is amazing! I am looking forward to “seeing” you again this year in the “Sketchbook Revival” series. This will be my third year participating-such an inspiring and motivational event.
Congratulations Shari! A well-deserved honor.
That’s awesome. Congratulations. It’s a very unusual subject interpreted so well by you.
Congratulations on getting your piece accepted into the exhibit! That’s quite exciting! I registered for the Sketchbook Revival yesterday, and am looking forward to it.
Shari,
Congrats on being selected for the exhibition! Must be rewarding! It is certainly well deserved! I love this sketch of yours (good junk) – this is the type of stuff that often captures my attention when I am out sketching, so I am glad I am not the only one that likes this type of stuff!
Great news Shari
That’s fantastic Shari – if it’s judged, I hope they give you First Prize :). M xoxo
Congratulations on your piece being selected! I’m hoping I can find time to take the free courses.
