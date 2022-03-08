A few upcoming events and a nice bit of news

Sketchbook Revival is coming up soon! I participated in this fun FREE event in 2021, and the feedback was great from students who really enjoyed taking part in last year’s sessions. This year there will be 27+ workshop sessions led by artists from different backgrounds, each of us sharing our own unique way of creating in a sketchbook. You’ll have the chance to make your own sketchbook and fill up pages with an exciting mix of creative ideas, approaches and styles and get you trying new things as you draw, paint, journal, collage and use mixed media. Inspired by my recent visit to Sanibel Island, my session is called “From Bill to Tail Feathers: How to Sketch a Bird”. To find out more and to register, go to the Sketchbook Revival website. Dates are March 21 – April 7, 2022.

If you’re looking to strengthen your watercolour skills, you might enjoy a Virtual International Paint-Along on April 23 & 24, 2022. There will be twelve instructors, me included, each doing a demo of 75 minutes. I’ll be doing a landscape demo called “The Endless Possibilities of Wet-in-Wet Watercolour”. This is an online event on Zoom, and if you register before March 18, you’ll receive a discount of $50.

As for my bit of good news, I received notice from the Transparent Watercolor Society of America that my painting “Good Junk” was selected for the 46th Annual Exhibition in Kenosha, Wisconsin. I haven’t had much success lately getting paintings into shows, so this was a nice email to receive.