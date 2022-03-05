Notre Dame de Bons SecoursPosted: March 5, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 18 Comments
I’ve been wanting to draw Montreal’s oldest chapel Notre Dame de Bons Secours in winter, but it’s not located in a place where you can sketch from the car. And these days it’s too cold to paint outside. I tried to sketch it in pencil from a sheltered corner, but even with big gloves on, my hands froze and I gave up. This was done in studio, after my hands thawed out.
I guess what makes it so interesting for me is that it sits at the bottom of a hill, at the end of a narrow cobblestone street, with beautiful historic buildings on either side. And of course, for fans of Leonard Cohen, it has the historical significance of being “our Lady of the Harbour” from the song “Suzanne”. It’s our city’s sailor’s church, and the lady of song fame is on the other side of the building, facing the harbour, of course.
Fun. Thank you. I always thought Suzanne was his lady of the harbor.
Didn’t Montreal name a street for him?
Love the painting and the story with it! Thanks.
Wonderful painting. Thank you so much for the explanations regarding Leonard Cogen as well.
Love it! It’s so Montreal. The composition and colors are perfect and the shadows make the rest of the scene sparkle. J’adore l’arbre aussi.
Fabulous. I love the violet shadows.
Lovely job on this!! I hate when there is no way to sketch something without being outside and freezing. Glad you finished it in the studio and don’t have frostbite. Thanks for the story about Leonard Cohen.
I simply love this posting–both the painting and your description.
Beautifully rendered. Your colors so clean and fresh telling of the bitter color of the day. The addition of figures adds so much to the painting! Thanks too for the reference to Leonard Cohen. This is a beautiful work!
so beautiful
I love the lamps inside this church, don’t you?
This is lovely. it has a quiet feel to it. How I wish I could visit there. But I can do so through your paintings. Also-the limited palette is so effective. Thanks for this one.
Shari – this is BEAUTIFUL – so alive and fresh!
And don’t we all love Leonard Cohen – thanks for the story :).
M xoxo
Beautifully done, loved the history note. jfb
Nice church, not sure if I’ve seen that one, is it in Old Montreal? I really like how the tree in the corner, and buildings add perspective going into the church!! I also like how most of your colours are neutral, lolz, Montreal in winter is a pretty dull neutral place.
Love this one, Shari. And fun to know the story of the lyrics of Suzanne.
Beautifully done and with a great story!
Love that Church. Enjoy that you’re bringing so much Montreal to me and with such delightful artistry.
This is so beautiful. So glad you managed to capture this. It’s 60 out right now and I’m outside facing the sun!
