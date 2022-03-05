Notre Dame de Bons Secours

I’ve been wanting to draw Montreal’s oldest chapel Notre Dame de Bons Secours in winter, but it’s not located in a place where you can sketch from the car. And these days it’s too cold to paint outside. I tried to sketch it in pencil from a sheltered corner, but even with big gloves on, my hands froze and I gave up. This was done in studio, after my hands thawed out.

I guess what makes it so interesting for me is that it sits at the bottom of a hill, at the end of a narrow cobblestone street, with beautiful historic buildings on either side. And of course, for fans of Leonard Cohen, it has the historical significance of being “our Lady of the Harbour” from the song “Suzanne”. It’s our city’s sailor’s church, and the lady of song fame is on the other side of the building, facing the harbour, of course.

  1. Jeff says:
    March 5, 2022 at 3:51 pm

    Fun. Thank you. I always thought Suzanne was his lady of the harbor.
    Didn’t Montreal name a street for him?

  2. susie langley says:
    March 5, 2022 at 4:16 pm

    Love the painting and the story with it! Thanks.

  3. Bettina Winkler says:
    March 5, 2022 at 4:33 pm

    Wonderful painting. Thank you so much for the explanations regarding Leonard Cogen as well.

  4. Jeff Gold says:
    March 5, 2022 at 4:44 pm

    Love it! It’s so Montreal. The composition and colors are perfect and the shadows make the rest of the scene sparkle. J’adore l’arbre aussi.

  5. Leslie Blackwell says:
    March 5, 2022 at 4:52 pm

    Fabulous. I love the violet shadows.

  6. Joan Tavolott says:
    March 5, 2022 at 5:09 pm

    Lovely job on this!! I hate when there is no way to sketch something without being outside and freezing. Glad you finished it in the studio and don’t have frostbite. Thanks for the story about Leonard Cohen.

  7. Barbara Beynon says:
    March 5, 2022 at 7:12 pm

    I simply love this posting–both the painting and your description.

  8. Bernadette says:
    March 5, 2022 at 7:16 pm

    Beautifully rendered. Your colors so clean and fresh telling of the bitter color of the day. The addition of figures adds so much to the painting! Thanks too for the reference to Leonard Cohen. This is a beautiful work!

  9. Reissa Rapkin says:
    March 5, 2022 at 7:59 pm

    so beautiful

  10. Helen Beacham says:
    March 5, 2022 at 8:00 pm

    I love the lamps inside this church, don’t you?

  11. Judy Sopher says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:26 am

    This is lovely. it has a quiet feel to it. How I wish I could visit there. But I can do so through your paintings. Also-the limited palette is so effective. Thanks for this one.

  12. Northern Traveller says:
    March 6, 2022 at 3:18 am

    Shari – this is BEAUTIFUL – so alive and fresh!
    And don’t we all love Leonard Cohen – thanks for the story :).
    M xoxo

  13. janice fleetwood-bean says:
    March 6, 2022 at 10:53 am

    Beautifully done, loved the history note. jfb

  14. shawnthompsonart says:
    March 6, 2022 at 11:03 am

    Nice church, not sure if I’ve seen that one, is it in Old Montreal? I really like how the tree in the corner, and buildings add perspective going into the church!! I also like how most of your colours are neutral, lolz, Montreal in winter is a pretty dull neutral place.

  15. Marta says:
    March 6, 2022 at 11:12 am

    Love this one, Shari. And fun to know the story of the lyrics of Suzanne.

  16. iblindacherry says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:54 pm

    Beautifully done and with a great story!

  17. Janice Kelly says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:22 pm

    Love that Church. Enjoy that you’re bringing so much Montreal to me and with such delightful artistry.

  18. Donna says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:32 pm

    This is so beautiful. So glad you managed to capture this. It’s 60 out right now and I’m outside facing the sun!

