Little house on Lakeshore

Little house on LakeshorePosted: March 4, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
Every once in a while I get in the mood for drawing with a fountain pen, and the pen that I love best these days is my Indigraph. I’m not very good about cleaning my pens after I use them, so the low maintenance ones are the best for me, and this one works just perfectly even after months of collecting dust on my desk.
The drawing was started on location, from my car, in Pointe Claire Village, and finished at home while on a Zoom sketching call with friends. I probably didn’t need as much hatching as this but I got a bit carried away during the conversation, and just kept scratching away at it.
Really nice, great energy and flow.
Thanks so much Chris. The light has been great this week.
This is lovely Shari – is the snow all gone? From your drawings & paintings, it always looks to me like Pointe Claire village is a very sweet place to be :). Greetings from PGL. xoxo
I love using a pen but that is a huge problem for me–I cannot stop the scratching. I don’t just draw a line–I need to scratch it out. Oh my gosh–how to stop that, Shari?!
Love this drawing, almost looks like something you’ve painted (?] before. Drawing and sketching are my first “loves”, the trouble starts when I decide to add the color!
Really beautiful sketching! I admire this style of sketching but have not developed the skill – or patience – to do it. I much prefer a brush in hand to cover that much area in gray tones. Always appreciate you sharing your daily art.
Haven’t used a pen in many years. I think I still have the pen I used in my college days. You’ve inspired me to use it again. Great post. Thanks.
