Little house on Lakeshore

Every once in a while I get in the mood for drawing with a fountain pen, and the pen that I love best these days is my Indigraph. I’m not very good about cleaning my pens after I use them, so the low maintenance ones are the best for me, and this one works just perfectly even after months of collecting dust on my desk.

The drawing was started on location, from my car, in Pointe Claire Village, and finished at home while on a Zoom sketching call with friends. I probably didn’t need as much hatching as this but I got a bit carried away during the conversation, and just kept scratching away at it.