Little house on Lakeshore

Posted: March 4, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |7 Comments

Every once in a while I get in the mood for drawing with a fountain pen, and the pen that I love best these days is my Indigraph. I’m not very good about cleaning my pens after I use them, so the low maintenance ones are the best for me, and this one works just perfectly even after months of collecting dust on my desk.

The drawing was started on location, from my car, in Pointe Claire Village, and finished at home while on a Zoom sketching call with friends. I probably didn’t need as much hatching as this but I got a bit carried away during the conversation, and just kept scratching away at it.

7 Comments on “Little house on Lakeshore”

  1. Chris Rusk says:
    March 4, 2022 at 3:02 pm

    Really nice, great energy and flow.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Northern Traveller says:
    March 4, 2022 at 5:20 pm

    This is lovely Shari – is the snow all gone? From your drawings & paintings, it always looks to me like Pointe Claire village is a very sweet place to be :). Greetings from PGL. xoxo

    Like

    Reply
  3. lois says:
    March 4, 2022 at 5:28 pm

    I love using a pen but that is a huge problem for me–I cannot stop the scratching. I don’t just draw a line–I need to scratch it out. Oh my gosh–how to stop that, Shari?!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Denise says:
    March 4, 2022 at 5:54 pm

    Love this drawing, almost looks like something you’ve painted (?] before. Drawing and sketching are my first “loves”, the trouble starts when I decide to add the color!

    Like

    Reply
  5. De says:
    March 4, 2022 at 6:46 pm

    Really beautiful sketching! I admire this style of sketching but have not developed the skill – or patience – to do it. I much prefer a brush in hand to cover that much area in gray tones. Always appreciate you sharing your daily art.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Bernadette says:
    March 4, 2022 at 7:19 pm

    Haven’t used a pen in many years. I think I still have the pen I used in my college days. You’ve inspired me to use it again. Great post. Thanks.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s