Hat rack

Posted: February 28, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |2 Comments

Today was one of those days when painting was more about the process than about the results. These days I am finding the news from friends with family in Ukraine so upsetting that it’s hard to find joy in my usual subjects. That’s why I picked these hats. I see lots of people painting sunflowers but I have none on hand at the moment, so I chose the most colourful arrangement I could find in the house and focused on putting down shape next to shape and colour next to colour, with a special emphasis on yellow next to blue.

2 Comments on “Hat rack”

  1. Alison R. Hall says:
    February 28, 2022 at 6:16 pm

    Agreed, very distressing times.
    These hats are peacefully gathered in all their diversity. There’s a message there.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Chris Rusk says:
    February 28, 2022 at 6:27 pm

    Well said. We are all pulling for them.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s