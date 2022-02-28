Hat rack

Today was one of those days when painting was more about the process than about the results. These days I am finding the news from friends with family in Ukraine so upsetting that it’s hard to find joy in my usual subjects. That’s why I picked these hats. I see lots of people painting sunflowers but I have none on hand at the moment, so I chose the most colourful arrangement I could find in the house and focused on putting down shape next to shape and colour next to colour, with a special emphasis on yellow next to blue.