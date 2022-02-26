Indebted

Posted: February 26, 2022 | Author:

Alice really wanted to go out to play but when she saw me pick up a sketchbook and a pencil, she gave up trying and plopped down on her bed. I tried to capture the shadows quickly, in pencil, but they changed faster than I could fill them in. I guess I owe her a good walk now.

6 Comments on “Indebted”

  1. Alison R. Hall says:
    February 26, 2022 at 3:15 pm

    She is well trained. 🙂

  2. Sara M. Craig says:
    February 26, 2022 at 3:24 pm

    Love this Shari : )

  3. schartoart says:
    February 26, 2022 at 6:09 pm

    It’s cold and miserable, even my golden is having trouble walking.

  4. schartoart says:
    February 26, 2022 at 6:12 pm

    I have a question about your gouache course. Is it appropriate if I paint in acrylics? Why are artists all of a sudden using gouache as opposed to acrylic – just curious. Thanks

