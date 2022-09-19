The oldest tree in town, maybe

Posted: September 19, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

There’s a splendidly-gnarled olive tree in the main square of Vouliagmeni. If you walk around it, you’ll see a sign that has a big 1,200 on it. Under the 1,200, there’s a word in Greek, but I don’t read Greek, so let’s just assume that the word can be translated into “years” and that the tree is 1,200 years old. If nothing else, it makes for a good tidbit to go along with my drawing. As for the proportion of ink to wash, I figured that if a tree managed to survive twelve centuries, including at least 50 years in close proximity to a major coastal road in Greece, it deserved all the colour in the sketch.

6 Comments on “The oldest tree in town, maybe”

  1. dankillebrew says:
    September 19, 2022 at 11:15 am

    I’ve also been working on some gnarly olive trees from my trip to Israel last summer.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Becky Smith says:
    September 19, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    I find it interesting to see the very old tree that has stood the test of time surrounded by the signs of a new world. The train or traffic signs and the new young trees. You did a beautiful job by putting color on the tree spotlighting it’s beauty.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Karen Geraci says:
    September 19, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    I love the combination of linework with and without color! Nice stuff. Thanks for sharing!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Denise says:
    September 19, 2022 at 1:42 pm

    I agree with Karen’s comment-great combo. And I might add that I hope your work will be admired 1200 years from now as well!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Judy Sopher says:
    September 20, 2022 at 12:00 am

    Quite a tree and quite a sketch/painting. I keep staring at it. Thanks. It is lovely.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Connie Renaud says:
    September 20, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    Amazing and very interesting. Thanks!

    Connie Renaud

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s