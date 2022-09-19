The oldest tree in town, maybe

There’s a splendidly-gnarled olive tree in the main square of Vouliagmeni. If you walk around it, you’ll see a sign that has a big 1,200 on it. Under the 1,200, there’s a word in Greek, but I don’t read Greek, so let’s just assume that the word can be translated into “years” and that the tree is 1,200 years old. If nothing else, it makes for a good tidbit to go along with my drawing. As for the proportion of ink to wash, I figured that if a tree managed to survive twelve centuries, including at least 50 years in close proximity to a major coastal road in Greece, it deserved all the colour in the sketch.