The oldest tree in town, maybe

The oldest tree in town, maybePosted: September 19, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
There’s a splendidly-gnarled olive tree in the main square of Vouliagmeni. If you walk around it, you’ll see a sign that has a big 1,200 on it. Under the 1,200, there’s a word in Greek, but I don’t read Greek, so let’s just assume that the word can be translated into “years” and that the tree is 1,200 years old. If nothing else, it makes for a good tidbit to go along with my drawing. As for the proportion of ink to wash, I figured that if a tree managed to survive twelve centuries, including at least 50 years in close proximity to a major coastal road in Greece, it deserved all the colour in the sketch.
I’ve also been working on some gnarly olive trees from my trip to Israel last summer.
I find it interesting to see the very old tree that has stood the test of time surrounded by the signs of a new world. The train or traffic signs and the new young trees. You did a beautiful job by putting color on the tree spotlighting it’s beauty.
I love the combination of linework with and without color! Nice stuff. Thanks for sharing!
I agree with Karen’s comment-great combo. And I might add that I hope your work will be admired 1200 years from now as well!
Quite a tree and quite a sketch/painting. I keep staring at it. Thanks. It is lovely.
Amazing and very interesting. Thanks!
Connie Renaud
