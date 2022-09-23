Really happy hour

Really happy hourPosted: September 23, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 15 Comments
Another workshop tour starts for me in Athens in a couple of days, but in the meantime, I’m enjoying being a tourist in the city. I had read that our hotel has a rooftop view of the Acropolis, but I didn’t realize that it had an AMAZING, PANORAMIC view of the Acropolis, at a restaurant/bar where you can plunk yourself down at happy hour and draw the whole city including the Acropolis.
In all the years I have been sketching, this will probably go down in memory as my all time favourite sketching experience. When you see that view of the ancient temple on that hill with the clouds behind it and modern Athens below, it’s a scene of such drama and beauty that it takes your breath away. You can do nothing but gasp.
I worked on a double page spread, so my sketch is quite large, probably around 22 in. X 8 in. During the time I drew, which was probably a little over an hour, the light changed dramatically. It was overcast when I started and about half way through the sun came out which made modern Athens a lot more dramatic.
I probably could have spent more time making the sketch more detailed, but for me the pleasure was all in the experience and not so much in the outcome. And when I get home and look at my sketchbook from Spain and Greece, this one will bring back memories of a very happy Happy Hour.
Wow! Wow! Wow!😊
I know that view from a long time ago; once seen never forgotten. Just to sit and look at it is a privilege but to be able to sketch it and look back at it in the years to come is extra special. Thank you for sharing!
Excellent drawings of Athens!!
Wonderful paintings. I’ve never been there but have always been fascinated by photos I have seen. Studied it in art history and not really sure why but I fell in love with it. How fortunate for you that you are really there.
Spectacular, thanks for sharing!
I love your spirit of adventure! Beautiful sketches ❤️
Love this Shari! I was there in 2018 and after a long day, we went to a rooftop bar to celebrate my husband’s birthday. We had a fabulous view of the Acropolis at night. Your view looks a lot like my photo! I do not sketch but I love your work!
Looks spectacular. My question is: When you get home do you make another painting of the scene? Looks like a wonderful trip.
Your artwork is beautiful, Shari. I was in Greece many, many (many!) years ago. Wandering among those ruins, I felt like such a tiny speck. They are mind boggling.
How wonderful that you had such a great, unobstructed view of the Acropolis with modern Athens below it. Serendipity!!! I have been to the Acropolis twice and was able to sketch there the last time I visited. It was a special experience.
W O W!
Shari,
You are so generous to share your experiences and your beautiful artwork and skill with us. Thank you so much for that gorgeous afternoon!
AK
Wonderful sketch and a great memory for it to record. What hotel was this?
Shari: I will be in Montreal for two nights in early October. Can you recommend a few must see attractions and places to eat?
Thanks
Wow! I love everything about this sketch but the best is the story. I will be in Athens in a month. What hotel did you stay at? Maybe I should make sure to book a room there!
