Really happy hour

Another workshop tour starts for me in Athens in a couple of days, but in the meantime, I’m enjoying being a tourist in the city. I had read that our hotel has a rooftop view of the Acropolis, but I didn’t realize that it had an AMAZING, PANORAMIC view of the Acropolis, at a restaurant/bar where you can plunk yourself down at happy hour and draw the whole city including the Acropolis.

In all the years I have been sketching, this will probably go down in memory as my all time favourite sketching experience. When you see that view of the ancient temple on that hill with the clouds behind it and modern Athens below, it’s a scene of such drama and beauty that it takes your breath away. You can do nothing but gasp.

I worked on a double page spread, so my sketch is quite large, probably around 22 in. X 8 in. During the time I drew, which was probably a little over an hour, the light changed dramatically. It was overcast when I started and about half way through the sun came out which made modern Athens a lot more dramatic.

I probably could have spent more time making the sketch more detailed, but for me the pleasure was all in the experience and not so much in the outcome. And when I get home and look at my sketchbook from Spain and Greece, this one will bring back memories of a very happy Happy Hour.