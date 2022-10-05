SanibelPosted: October 5, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 16 Comments
I’ve just returned from a week of teaching and sketching in Greece, and I’ll be posting my sketches from there very soon, but before that I can’t really write anything new without acknowledging the destruction and loss of life caused by Hurricane Ian in the Sanibel Island, San Carlos Island and Fort Myers Beach area, places that I know so well and sadly recognize in news images every day. It’s just heartbreaking to see, and I hope that helps comes soon for all who have lost so much in this storm.
Our first visit to Sanibel was in 2017 and in the past few years I’ve sketched buildings and canals, the lighthouse, beach people and sea urchins, birds and shells, boats, nets, the now infamous Sanibel Causeway, and lots more.
I have been reading the news reports obsessively since our return this week. There are so many places that I’ve sketched that seem to have been destroyed, like the Oil House and the Tipsy Turtle, and of course lots of palms.
We were supposed to return to Sanibel next month but for now that seems unlikely. In the meantime, here are a few of my favourite sketches from over the years.
I love Sanibel and stayed there years ago in a little 50’s cottage on the beach. It is so beautiful there. Thank you for sharing your paintings of it. xx
Lovely thoughtful post
Shari, I thought of you when Ian hit. Didn’t know if you had family there or just personal memories from vacations. It’s wonderful you captured so many memories while there over the years. I think sometimes plein air painters and urban sketchers capture history without recognizing it until something like a hurricane or new development destroys such memorable places. I”m so glad you have these paintings and maybe one day they’ll hang in a museum to show “how the place was at one time.”
Nice touch Shari – hard to imagine what so many are facing.
Shari,save those painting, maybe the Sanibel Island Historical Society will be in in your recording life on the island. Thanks for this blog
I love your paintings from those Florida areas. So, so saddened with the destruction. We head down to Florida next week. We have a winter home in the central section of the state. Praise the Lord we did not have damage, but sadly others in our Park were affected. I pray that rebuilding goes as quickly, and safely as possible for all the areas that have been damaged by the hurricane. It’s going to take much time, money and working together to rebuild these areas. Florida Strong ❤️
Your sketches from the Sanibel area capture the color, light and spirit of the island so beautifully. I know it well too. We were supposed to spend Christmas on Captiva but now that is not going to happen. I’m heartbroken too and what a tragedy for all those who lived on these charming, historic islands. Thanks for sharing your memories of happier times.
These are such just great sketches. You are a master at painting boats with all that rigging!! So very sad to see the island now. At least you have these beautiful paintings. Thanks for sharing. Jeanne
Reblogged this on Becoming is Superior to Being and commented:
An artist that has captures the southwest coast of Florida before Ian. — kenne
And wonderful sketches they are. Having followed you for sometime now I actually thought about you during the hurricane itself. I’m so glad you make a record of those wonderful places because you kept her the character and reality of them at the time. Thank you for that!
Thanks for such a heartfelt description of your love for this special place. Such a tragedy for all those personally affected.
I am so sorry for you, Shari and albeit for all those who got things ripped from them. Brutal and cruel.
Shari… it’s funny, I thought of you during last week as we were struggling to pack up what we could and make our way to the East Coast to avoid this horrible storm. I have followed your work and your love of the area for so many years, and hope to continue to do that. We Floridians are a pretty resourceful and resilient group and we will find ways to get back to where we were. Do not fear you will be enjoying the awesome landscape soon. Peg Harrison Cape Coral FL
Thanks for posting this. I know Sanibel mainly through your sketches and thought of you when I saw the destruction. Having your first hand connection to the place makes it so much harder to see. I’m glad you’ve captured Sanibel in your sketchbook.
I have been thinking of you and your paintings as I learn about the damage in Sanibel.
What a beautiful collection of history prior to this devastation!!! You can feel the joy and memories in each painting. The whole collection could be a beautiful book !!!!! Thank you for sharing. ❤️
