Sanibel

I’ve just returned from a week of teaching and sketching in Greece, and I’ll be posting my sketches from there very soon, but before that I can’t really write anything new without acknowledging the destruction and loss of life caused by Hurricane Ian in the Sanibel Island, San Carlos Island and Fort Myers Beach area, places that I know so well and sadly recognize in news images every day. It’s just heartbreaking to see, and I hope that helps comes soon for all who have lost so much in this storm.

Our first visit to Sanibel was in 2017 and in the past few years I’ve sketched buildings and canals, the lighthouse, beach people and sea urchins, birds and shells, boats, nets, the now infamous Sanibel Causeway, and lots more.

I have been reading the news reports obsessively since our return this week. There are so many places that I’ve sketched that seem to have been destroyed, like the Oil House and the Tipsy Turtle, and of course lots of palms.

We were supposed to return to Sanibel next month but for now that seems unlikely. In the meantime, here are a few of my favourite sketches from over the years.

San Carlos Island docks. One of my very favourite places in the world to paint.

Docks and nets, again from San Carlos Island

Sanibel Beach people

One of my favourites because the dog and the lady have similar poses

My first sketch of the causeway