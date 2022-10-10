Hadrian’s Arch

I’ve been procrastinating since returning home from Greece. I have a whole sketchbook full of sketches to scan, but scanning is a tedious process. The only good thing about doing this is that I get to relive the experience of sketching, and sketching Hadrian’s Arch was one of my favourite moments in Athens, apart from sketching the Acropolis, of course.

This is a highlight of any visit to the city because if you stand in the right spot, the Parthenon in the distance is framed within the arch itself. As you can imagine, it’s a place of endless selfies, family portraits and tour guide stops. I couldn’t place my chair in the perfect spot to sketch that view because it was occupied by some other tourists, but this spot nearby was pretty good too because I had a view up Lisikratous Street with the hordes of tourists marching towards the Plaka. A more accurate sketch might have included at least a hundred more people in between me and the arch, as well as a dozen bicycles, their riders and their guide. If you go to Athens to sketch this, leave more time than I did. If you turn your chair around you’ll also be able to sketch the Temple of Olympian Zeus right behind you.