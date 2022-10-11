Wind from the west

These fall days have been gorgeous but I know they won’t last. Every day that I get out to paint in October seems like a gift, especially since the boats are still in the water. I’ve painted this scene at the breakwater many times, but today there were some unusual patterns in the water. The lake was calm enough for reflections yet there was movement created by a light wind from the west. A circular wave rippled below the rocks, and I have to admit I was mystified by how to paint it. I stared at it for a long time, took a deep breath, and tried to paint it with some simplified brush strokes.