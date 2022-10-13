Delphi

On my recent workshop in Greece we spent a night in Delphi. If you’ve been there, you know that the famous archeological site is worth the drive from Athens, not only because it’s where you’ll see the Temple of Apollo, but also because the vistas of Mount Parnassus and the surrounding valleys from the ruins are breathtaking.

Our first sketching spot was the Tholos at the sanctuary of Athena Pronaea — where we found a shady spot under some trees that overlooked the three remaining Doric columns of the structure.

On our second day we walked up to the larger site of the Temple of Apollo. If you visit archeological sites in Greece, keep in mind that you may not be permitted to sketch on location, which was the case here, and I believe is also true at the Acropolis. It’s understandable that the Greek Archaeological Service would not be in favour of paint splatters on the stones and columns, nor would they want sketchers blocking the paths through the ruins. With that in mind, we took lots of photos at the temple and worked from those references later in the day.