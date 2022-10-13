DelphiPosted: October 13, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
On my recent workshop in Greece we spent a night in Delphi. If you’ve been there, you know that the famous archeological site is worth the drive from Athens, not only because it’s where you’ll see the Temple of Apollo, but also because the vistas of Mount Parnassus and the surrounding valleys from the ruins are breathtaking.
Our first sketching spot was the Tholos at the sanctuary of Athena Pronaea — where we found a shady spot under some trees that overlooked the three remaining Doric columns of the structure.
On our second day we walked up to the larger site of the Temple of Apollo. If you visit archeological sites in Greece, keep in mind that you may not be permitted to sketch on location, which was the case here, and I believe is also true at the Acropolis. It’s understandable that the Greek Archaeological Service would not be in favour of paint splatters on the stones and columns, nor would they want sketchers blocking the paths through the ruins. With that in mind, we took lots of photos at the temple and worked from those references later in the day.
The stones look great, nice choice of colors there. I would never have thought to use those red colors on the stones.
I took a lot of liberty with the colours Donna. They are mostly warm grey but they also pick up lots of colour from the surroundings. I drew a lot of rocks on this trip, and I also did lots of experimenting with colours on the stone.
Lovely sketches. Never been to Delphi but now I feel a little like I have.
Thanks Tony. Worth the trip from Athens, if you ever go. It can be a day trip for sure.
