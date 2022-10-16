401 sketches

Highway 401 between Montreal and Toronto is a flat and mostly boring 5-hour drive, but this weekend the trees were ablaze with autumn colour and that made car sketching such a treat. I love creating a grid of little rectangles on my sketchbook page and filling them in with mini landscapes. I usually start by trying to find one interesting tree or the silhouette of a hillside, and then I fill in the rest from there. Of course we are long past the first tree when I get around to adding colour, but there are more trees along the way to give me inspiration.

The reason for our visit to Toronto was to see Michael Thompson’s incredible paintings and drawings at the Mira Godard Gallery. If you are in the Toronto area, the show is on for another week. Don’t miss it.

Also starting this week is the CSPWC’s 97th Annual Open Water Exhibition. I’m very honoured that my painting “Wetlands” was selected by jurors Laurin McCracken, Donna Acheson-Juillet and Alan Brain. There’s still lots of time to have a look at the wonderful paintings in the online show. It’s on until December 16th, 2022.