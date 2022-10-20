Fall in my hood

Fall in my hoodPosted: October 20, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
When there was a break in the rain today I pushed myself out the door to sketch some of the beautiful fall colours in my neighbourhood. They have to be sketched soon because with all this rain they will be gone soon enough. It was a bit of a shock to get back to sketching from my car. It’s cold and damp. The paper doesn’t dry. At 5 pm it was starting to get dark. A bit of a reminder of what’s ahead in the next few months.
Love this one, Shari! Really captures the fall feeling.
Those yellows are stunning!
Laura A. Starrett sent from my phone, so please excuse typos
Beautifully captured the essence of the season. So glad that you took the time and effort to brave the elements. The painting is wonderfully done.
It sure is pretty!
This is lovely! I will use it as my inspiration when I try to capture some of the peak color around here. Thanks for sharing, both here and in your “Wheelbarrow” newsletter-can’t wait to try the sweet potato recipe😋
Always love The Wheelbarrow..in your art and newsletter👌🏻
Hi. Can I ask what colors you used for the trees and leaves; yellows, greens and orange.
Thanks. Mary
Hi Shari. Unlike others, this painting makes me feel low – LOL! I guess it’s just the thought of the long cold months ahead……
We will take some rain if you have any extra you can send our way! Your colors pop, which yellow did you use?
