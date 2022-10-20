Fall in my hood

When there was a break in the rain today I pushed myself out the door to sketch some of the beautiful fall colours in my neighbourhood. They have to be sketched soon because with all this rain they will be gone soon enough. It was a bit of a shock to get back to sketching from my car. It’s cold and damp. The paper doesn’t dry. At 5 pm it was starting to get dark. A bit of a reminder of what’s ahead in the next few months.

9 Comments on “Fall in my hood”

  1. Rita Cleary says:
    October 20, 2022 at 8:58 pm

    Love this one, Shari! Really captures the fall feeling.

  2. laura33 says:
    October 20, 2022 at 9:18 pm

    Those yellows are stunning!

    Laura A. Starrett sent from my phone, so please excuse typos

  3. Bernadette says:
    October 20, 2022 at 9:20 pm

    Beautifully captured the essence of the season. So glad that you took the time and effort to brave the elements. The painting is wonderfully done.

  4. Stephanie Descoteaux says:
    October 21, 2022 at 4:24 am

    It sure is pretty!

  5. Denise says:
    October 21, 2022 at 7:28 am

    This is lovely! I will use it as my inspiration when I try to capture some of the peak color around here. Thanks for sharing, both here and in your “Wheelbarrow” newsletter-can’t wait to try the sweet potato recipe😋

  6. Monique says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Always love The Wheelbarrow..in your art and newsletter👌🏻

  7. Mary Grasek says:
    October 21, 2022 at 9:26 am

    Hi. Can I ask what colors you used for the trees and leaves; yellows, greens and orange.

    Thanks. Mary

  8. Northern Traveller says:
    October 21, 2022 at 9:47 am

    Hi Shari. Unlike others, this painting makes me feel low – LOL! I guess it’s just the thought of the long cold months ahead……

  9. Sandy Delehanty says:
    October 21, 2022 at 11:38 am

    We will take some rain if you have any extra you can send our way! Your colors pop, which yellow did you use?

