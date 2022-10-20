Fall in my hood

When there was a break in the rain today I pushed myself out the door to sketch some of the beautiful fall colours in my neighbourhood. They have to be sketched soon because with all this rain they will be gone soon enough. It was a bit of a shock to get back to sketching from my car. It’s cold and damp. The paper doesn’t dry. At 5 pm it was starting to get dark. A bit of a reminder of what’s ahead in the next few months.