Parc Laurier

What a day to be out sketching. And even better when you can do it with friends. It was the monthly outing of Urban Sketchers Montreal, at Parc Laurier. Ten years ago I co-founded this group with Marc Taro Holmes, and since I missed the anniversary outing in September, it was particularly sweet to make up for it today by catching up with friends and enjoying the beauty of this fall day in Montreal. It was also great to see that the group is still going strong with a solid turnout of a few dozen people every month and an upcoming exhibition.