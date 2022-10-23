Parc Laurier

Posted: October 23, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |3 Comments

What a day to be out sketching. And even better when you can do it with friends. It was the monthly outing of Urban Sketchers Montreal, at Parc Laurier. Ten years ago I co-founded this group with Marc Taro Holmes, and since I missed the anniversary outing in September, it was particularly sweet to make up for it today by catching up with friends and enjoying the beauty of this fall day in Montreal. It was also great to see that the group is still going strong with a solid turnout of a few dozen people every month and an upcoming exhibition.

3 Comments on “Parc Laurier”

  1. Bernadette says:
    October 23, 2022 at 6:59 pm

    So, so, so nice! The colors are right on the mark. Including people is just the BEST! I especially like the people on the benches. Beautifully done..as always!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Denise says:
    October 24, 2022 at 7:35 am

    Just lovely in the simplicity of it all. I never tire of seeing your work, you are such an inspiration!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Connie Renaud says:
    October 24, 2022 at 10:02 am

    My favourite season—beautifully done.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s