My favourite tree, a little late

My favourite tree, a little latePosted: October 29, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
I didn’t get out to sketch at all this week because I was filming a new online course. While I was working away in my video studio, we had rain AND several overnight frosts, which meant that all the leaves on my favourite tree dropped to the ground. And although I usually sketch this maple in colour, when I finally got around to sketching it today, I realized that it really called for line instead of shape. The tree is quite stunning when it turns bright yellow, but when I was drawing it it seemed to me that there was as much beauty in the shape of branches today as there was in the colour of the leaves last week.
I used my Platinum Carbon pen in my Hahnemuhle A4 portrait format book and although I started drawing the trunk of the tree and the light on it rather carefully in the beginning, by the end, I was frantically scribbling in branches. It takes a whole lot more lines to draw this than it does brushstrokes to paint it.
I can see why its your favorite tree, it’s amazing.
LikeLike
It’s a beauty!!
LikeLike
This is so pretty, Shari. My crape myrtle trees look like this now, and I like it. I get to see the ‘bones’ of the tree that leaves tend to hide.
LikeLike
Wow – this is great. Looks like a lot of work. Great job in depicting that yellow tree which I have seen you paint over the years (as well as the wheelbarrow. :-).
LikeLike
Wow – this is great. Looks like a lot of work. Great job in depicting that yellow tree which I have seen you paint over the years (as well as the wheelbarrow. :-).
LikeLike
A beautiful rendering of your favorite tree!
LikeLike
So glad to see that you drew when you weren’t able to paint the luscious colors of fall and your “favorite” tree. Your pen and ink rendition is equally gorgeous. Glad too that you shared this experience of beauty with us.
LikeLike
I really like your line work — so different from your watercolor renderings, but equally lovely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow … what a great sketch! Guess drawing trees with no leaves on is the equivalent of life drawing for dendrophiles (tree lovers …. I had to look it up).
LikeLike
I’m glad you looked it up Tony. My new word of the day! Thanks!
LikeLike
Bare bones its beautiful also:)
LikeLike
This is great! A class on sketching like this would be fun!!!
LikeLike