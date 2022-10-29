My favourite tree, a little late

I didn’t get out to sketch at all this week because I was filming a new online course. While I was working away in my video studio, we had rain AND several overnight frosts, which meant that all the leaves on my favourite tree dropped to the ground. And although I usually sketch this maple in colour, when I finally got around to sketching it today, I realized that it really called for line instead of shape. The tree is quite stunning when it turns bright yellow, but when I was drawing it it seemed to me that there was as much beauty in the shape of branches today as there was in the colour of the leaves last week.

I used my Platinum Carbon pen in my Hahnemuhle A4 portrait format book and although I started drawing the trunk of the tree and the light on it rather carefully in the beginning, by the end, I was frantically scribbling in branches. It takes a whole lot more lines to draw this than it does brushstrokes to paint it.