My favourite tree, a little late

I didn’t get out to sketch at all this week because I was filming a new online course. While I was working away in my video studio, we had rain AND several overnight frosts, which meant that all the leaves on my favourite tree dropped to the ground. And although I usually sketch this maple in colour, when I finally got around to sketching it today, I realized that it really called for line instead of shape. The tree is quite stunning when it turns bright yellow, but when I was drawing it it seemed to me that there was as much beauty in the shape of branches today as there was in the colour of the leaves last week.

I used my Platinum Carbon pen in my Hahnemuhle A4 portrait format book and although I started drawing the trunk of the tree and the light on it rather carefully in the beginning, by the end, I was frantically scribbling in branches. It takes a whole lot more lines to draw this than it does brushstrokes to paint it.

12 Comments on “My favourite tree, a little late”

  1. Carol Cooney says:
    October 29, 2022 at 4:47 pm

    I can see why its your favorite tree, it’s amazing.

  2. lois says:
    October 29, 2022 at 5:20 pm

    This is so pretty, Shari. My crape myrtle trees look like this now, and I like it. I get to see the ‘bones’ of the tree that leaves tend to hide.

  3. jeanne1937 says:
    October 29, 2022 at 6:35 pm

    Wow – this is great. Looks like a lot of work. Great job in depicting that yellow tree which I have seen you paint over the years (as well as the wheelbarrow. :-).

  5. Jane Reeder says:
    October 29, 2022 at 7:20 pm

    A beautiful rendering of your favorite tree!

  6. Bernadette says:
    October 29, 2022 at 7:23 pm

    So glad to see that you drew when you weren’t able to paint the luscious colors of fall and your “favorite” tree. Your pen and ink rendition is equally gorgeous. Glad too that you shared this experience of beauty with us.

  7. debraji says:
    October 29, 2022 at 8:03 pm

    I really like your line work — so different from your watercolor renderings, but equally lovely.

  8. Tony U says:
    October 30, 2022 at 10:31 am

    Wow … what a great sketch! Guess drawing trees with no leaves on is the equivalent of life drawing for dendrophiles (tree lovers …. I had to look it up).

  9. monique says:
    October 30, 2022 at 12:21 pm

    Bare bones its beautiful also:)

  10. Lori Zajic says:
    October 30, 2022 at 2:21 pm

    This is great! A class on sketching like this would be fun!!!

