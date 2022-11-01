The day the leaves fell

I don’t know how this happened. Yesterday all the leaves were on the oak tree and today they were all on the ground. The whole process is a bit of a mystery to me. Some years the tree hangs on to the leaves until January, and then they fall on fresh snow, making a huge mess that can only be cleaned up in spring. This year it seems quite early for this to happen.

I decided to document this process in my sketchbook today. As I sketched, the leaves drifted down gently in the breeze and I added that movement to my sketch. I guess you know what I’ll be doing on the weekend.