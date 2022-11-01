The day the leaves fell

November 1, 2022

I don’t know how this happened. Yesterday all the leaves were on the oak tree and today they were all on the ground. The whole process is a bit of a mystery to me. Some years the tree hangs on to the leaves until January, and then they fall on fresh snow, making a huge mess that can only be cleaned up in spring. This year it seems quite early for this to happen.

I decided to document this process in my sketchbook today. As I sketched, the leaves drifted down gently in the breeze and I added that movement to my sketch. I guess you know what I’ll be doing on the weekend.

5 Comments on “The day the leaves fell”

  1. lois says:
    November 1, 2022 at 8:00 pm

    Such a beautiful fall scene.

  2. Alison R. Hall says:
    November 1, 2022 at 8:03 pm

    Ah yes, the mysteries of mother nature. Last year my ginkgo tree was in full golden splendour for about a day, then overnight, every leaf was on the ground.

    As always, your wheelbarrow, and the colourful yard, is delightful!

    Alison

  3. Mary says:
    November 1, 2022 at 8:11 pm

    What a lovely, poignant way to capture what many people wouldn’t really notice.

  4. ccaatt01 says:
    November 1, 2022 at 9:51 pm

    Love your observations; I have noticed the same – every year is different!

  5. sandidureice says:
    November 2, 2022 at 1:47 am

    What a beautiful painting. Love the falling leaves, so calm. Oak leaves decompose down into beautiful soil. I have a wild garden so oak leaves lying around adds to the relaxed look : ) Your painting with falling leaves is relaxing too. To capture the leaves like this takes observation and memory – thank you for the inspiration.

