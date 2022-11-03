Much more than purple

Posted: November 3, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

The purple smokebush (cotinus coggygria) in my garden is exactly that all summer. Purple. But in the fall each leaf is a little flame. I picked up a few of them, spread them out on my desk and sketched them while talking on Zoom with some friends. I especially love the ones that change from green to yellow to red all within one leaf. The best colours for capturing this display: Quinacridone Gold and Coral, with a little Hooker’s Green and Burnt Sienna mixed in. Plus a bit of Violet for the darkest darks.

6 Comments on “Much more than purple”

  1. Y.B. De Ridder says:
    November 3, 2022 at 12:58 pm

    Thank you for all these nice fall posts! With the color tips 😀!

  2. Laura says:
    November 3, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    That’s lovely.

  3. Chris Rusk says:
    November 3, 2022 at 2:18 pm

    Joyful colours! The shadow is a perfect compliment too – altogether, it made my day. Many thanks 🙂

  4. gail Katz says:
    November 3, 2022 at 3:04 pm

    Beautiful work as always.

  5. Denise says:
    November 3, 2022 at 3:48 pm

    Love the shadows!

  6. Bev Rankin says:
    November 3, 2022 at 5:29 pm

    Amazing! I love it!

