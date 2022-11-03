Much more than purple

The purple smokebush (cotinus coggygria) in my garden is exactly that all summer. Purple. But in the fall each leaf is a little flame. I picked up a few of them, spread them out on my desk and sketched them while talking on Zoom with some friends. I especially love the ones that change from green to yellow to red all within one leaf. The best colours for capturing this display: Quinacridone Gold and Coral, with a little Hooker’s Green and Burnt Sienna mixed in. Plus a bit of Violet for the darkest darks.