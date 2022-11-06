Announcing a new online course: Rugged Rocks and Sea

I’m thrilled to launch a new online watercolour course today! This is one I’ve been hoping to do for a long time, and I finally found just the right inspiration in the breathtaking coastline of the Mediterranean. Along the rocky shores of Spain and Greece, I painted rugged rocks and crashing waves, and I’ve posted many of those scenes here on the blog.

I’ve been thinking a lot about why I love painting rocks and waves, and I realized that it’s because when I first started painting in watercolour, I was lucky to attend workshops in Kennebunkport, Maine, with two generous and inspiring teachers. These two workshops were my first experience painting outdoors; my first immersive retreat with other painters; and my first time painting by the sea. These early and powerful experiences gave me a life-long love of plein air painting. It’s why, to this day, painting rocks and waves has so many magical associations for me.

In Rugged Rocks and Sea: Sketching Colourful Coastal Scenes, I’ll show you all the steps I use when painting rocks and waves. We’ll warm up by creating a full palette of swatches for sketching rocks. Then we’ll paint a series of small seaside scenes inspired by my recent travels to the Mediterranean — each one a little different and a little more complex. Along the way, we’ll work on composition, values and edge control in watercolour.

As always, there’s a special discount for the first week, so have a look here to learn more!