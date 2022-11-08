Imagine winter

Last week it felt like mid-summer and this week it feels like winter is fast approaching. The trees are mostly bare, and night arrives at 5 pm. I really have to make sure I get out to sketch earlier in the afternoon to get the light.

Today I went out to my favourite spot in Pointe Claire Village, to paint my favourite yellow wall. We haven’t had any snow here yet, but I just can’t wait to paint it. I did this from my car, looking at the late fall scene and imagining a dusting of the white stuff on everything.

  1. Bernadette says:
    November 8, 2022 at 9:28 pm

    Love this image! The blush yellow sky is stunning! Never would have thought to use yellow in a winter sky but it works soooo well! It’s cold and crispy with a touch of warmth. Gorgeous!

