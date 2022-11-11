Three plants, three pens

Winter is a great time for studio experimentation. For pulling out all the tools and materials I haven’t used in a while — the ones that have been gathering dust during plein air season. I know, winter is not here yet but it’s dark before 5 pm, and the days are often grey. The studio is bright and warm and it’s just fun to play.

Yesterday I brought in some dead stuff from the garden — various seed pods and dried out flower stalks.Today I set them out on my drawing table and used three different pens for drawing. At the top is my old standby: the Platinum Carbon Desk pen which I love for making very fine lines. In the middle is the fat Confucius Duke Fude pen with the bent nib. That one is great for fat lines and variable width lines. It’s also great when you need to cover a large area with black ink. At the bottom: the lovely Kakimori Brass nib pen dipped in black ink. And the brown: Walnut Ink diluted with a brush and some water.