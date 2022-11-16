Wet snow

Winter arrived suddenly today. Last week people were outside in shorts and today the snow plows were criss-crossing the neighbourhood. Of course I could hardly sleep last night knowing that I could paint my wheelbarrow today. And although I got to it rather late in the day when everything was starting to melt and I was losing the light, there was still some snow on it and it was a good start to the winter painting season.

I also sketched Alice having her afternoon nap. At the end of the day, there’s always one eye on me as I sketch her in case I suddenly decide to feed her or take out to the park to retrieve tennis balls. She will happily go from sleeping to standing if I move too quickly, so I sketch quietly and hope no one rings the doorbell.