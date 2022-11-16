Wet snowPosted: November 16, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
Winter arrived suddenly today. Last week people were outside in shorts and today the snow plows were criss-crossing the neighbourhood. Of course I could hardly sleep last night knowing that I could paint my wheelbarrow today. And although I got to it rather late in the day when everything was starting to melt and I was losing the light, there was still some snow on it and it was a good start to the winter painting season.
I also sketched Alice having her afternoon nap. At the end of the day, there’s always one eye on me as I sketch her in case I suddenly decide to feed her or take out to the park to retrieve tennis balls. She will happily go from sleeping to standing if I move too quickly, so I sketch quietly and hope no one rings the doorbell.
Your art is just amazing,,, love everything you do!
I just keep practicing sketching, over and over, with hopes it will get easier someday😂
Lori, I’ve been saying that for 40 years : )
😁
Hi Shari, Happy to see the wheelbarrow back. I believe I have the very same one. It is somewhat rusty and bent, and my husband keeps threatening to get rid of it! I personally can’t understand why! It still works. I also always love to see Alice and read your little comments about her. Thanks. Sue
The two classics-your wheelbarrow and Alice! Awesome as always!
So lovely! Both the painting and the sketch of Alice! They both draw me in and make me ponder how you did that! Alice looks like such a sweet dog…
This is now one of my favorites in the Wheelbarrow series!
Lovely to see your wheelbarrow again in the snow!
I hope you’ll do a winter deciduous tree class. I find it so challenging to master a strategy to paint the tiny branches at the tops of trees.
