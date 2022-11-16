Wet snow

Winter arrived suddenly today. Last week people were outside in shorts and today the snow plows were criss-crossing the neighbourhood. Of course I could hardly sleep last night knowing that I could paint my wheelbarrow today. And although I got to it rather late in the day when everything was starting to melt and I was losing the light, there was still some snow on it and it was a good start to the winter painting season.

I also sketched Alice having her afternoon nap. At the end of the day, there’s always one eye on me as I sketch her in case I suddenly decide to feed her or take out to the park to retrieve tennis balls. She will happily go from sleeping to standing if I move too quickly, so I sketch quietly and hope no one rings the doorbell.

  1. Lori says:
    November 16, 2022 at 5:23 pm

    Your art is just amazing,,, love everything you do!
    I just keep practicing sketching, over and over, with hopes it will get easier someday😂

  2. Susan says:
    November 16, 2022 at 5:52 pm

    Hi Shari, Happy to see the wheelbarrow back. I believe I have the very same one. It is somewhat rusty and bent, and my husband keeps threatening to get rid of it! I personally can’t understand why! It still works. I also always love to see Alice and read your little comments about her. Thanks. Sue

  3. Denise says:
    November 16, 2022 at 7:26 pm

    The two classics-your wheelbarrow and Alice! Awesome as always!

  4. Jane Stewart says:
    November 16, 2022 at 7:38 pm

    So lovely! Both the painting and the sketch of Alice! They both draw me in and make me ponder how you did that! Alice looks like such a sweet dog…

  5. Gracie Afridi says:
    November 16, 2022 at 7:45 pm

    This is now one of my favorites in the Wheelbarrow series!

  6. Brenda Claire says:
    November 16, 2022 at 8:17 pm

    Lovely to see your wheelbarrow again in the snow!
    I hope you’ll do a winter deciduous tree class. I find it so challenging to master a strategy to paint the tiny branches at the tops of trees.

