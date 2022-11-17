Red coat

The first snow of the season usually disappears quickly, but what a gift to find that the snow from yesterday’s storm is still on the ground this morning. I rushed out to paint something, anything, with a bit of snow on it. My old parking spots on Avenue Sainte Anne in Pointe Claire Village have disappeared thanks to some new condo buildings, but luckily I found an interesting scene of a parking lot behind some storefronts on Lakeshore Road. It’s a busy place in the morning because the building on the right is a drugstore, so there’s lots of activity in that parking lot in the back.

When it’s a constantly changing scene like this, I lock in the important parts — or rather the moving parts — of the drawing first. That means I draw the cars and the man in the red coat first and then add in buildings, road and trees. While I sat there at least ten different cars pulled in and out, but I had my drawing and I stuck with it.

Colours in winter are soft, so for this I used mostly Cerulean Blue, Cobalt Blue, Quinacridone Rose and Raw Sienna. With those I can get the soft tones of walls and sky as well as the wonderful slushy greys for the road. Sketched on a block of Hahnemuhle The Collection Watercolour paper, CP.

  1. Gretta says:
    November 17, 2022 at 2:04 pm

    You are amazing!!!! Very inspiring!!!

  2. kgkiddey says:
    November 17, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    A true November sky. Your washes are beautiful!

  3. Sue Anne Bottomley says:
    November 17, 2022 at 3:12 pm

    Just a lovely dance of neutrals, and bits of warm reds. The dry brush on rough paper in the foreground makes perfect snowy bits on pavement.

  4. Jane says:
    November 17, 2022 at 3:21 pm

    Love this! You can make a beautiful painting out of any scene!

  5. Linda Murray says:
    November 17, 2022 at 4:18 pm

    Wow! Wonderful Shari! I feel like I’m there- ditto what Jane said 👍😁

  6. Lori says:
    November 17, 2022 at 4:33 pm

    Soooo Wonderful!…..again:)

  7. Rita Cleary says:
    November 17, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    Love this one, Shari! Nice light…and of course the red pops. I especially like the way you put some interest in the road.

