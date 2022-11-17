Red coatPosted: November 17, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
The first snow of the season usually disappears quickly, but what a gift to find that the snow from yesterday’s storm is still on the ground this morning. I rushed out to paint something, anything, with a bit of snow on it. My old parking spots on Avenue Sainte Anne in Pointe Claire Village have disappeared thanks to some new condo buildings, but luckily I found an interesting scene of a parking lot behind some storefronts on Lakeshore Road. It’s a busy place in the morning because the building on the right is a drugstore, so there’s lots of activity in that parking lot in the back.
When it’s a constantly changing scene like this, I lock in the important parts — or rather the moving parts — of the drawing first. That means I draw the cars and the man in the red coat first and then add in buildings, road and trees. While I sat there at least ten different cars pulled in and out, but I had my drawing and I stuck with it.
Colours in winter are soft, so for this I used mostly Cerulean Blue, Cobalt Blue, Quinacridone Rose and Raw Sienna. With those I can get the soft tones of walls and sky as well as the wonderful slushy greys for the road. Sketched on a block of Hahnemuhle The Collection Watercolour paper, CP.
You are amazing!!!! Very inspiring!!!
Gretta, thank you.
A true November sky. Your washes are beautiful!
It WAS a true November sky. The blue was so dark behind the snowy roofs. And a definite dampness in the air!
Just a lovely dance of neutrals, and bits of warm reds. The dry brush on rough paper in the foreground makes perfect snowy bits on pavement.
Thanks so much Sue Anne. I do love painting those snowy roads!
Love this! You can make a beautiful painting out of any scene!
Wow! Wonderful Shari! I feel like I’m there- ditto what Jane said 👍😁
Soooo Wonderful!…..again:)
Love this one, Shari! Nice light…and of course the red pops. I especially like the way you put some interest in the road.
