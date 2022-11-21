Montreal Aviation Museum

Years ago I drew the exterior of the Montreal Aviation Museum, mostly because I was interested in rendering the weathered textures of The Old Stone Barn, where are the aircraft and artifacts are housed. I hadn’t been back there in awhile, and to my pleasant surprise, it’s even more interesting to sketch now because there are planes, or parts of planes, outside the building itself. And of course with a little snow on them, these objects add some interest at the base of the massive grey silos.

There’s not much colour in the November landscape on a cloudy day, but I love mixing greys, so my palette was very limited today. Cerulean Blue, Raw Sienna, Cadmium Red, Burnt Sienna and Ultramarine, mostly. And of course a touch of yellow for the details. Painted on a quarter sheet of Winsor & Newton watercolour paper.