Alice on Alice

It’s been a busy week, with no time to draw at all. Lots of family stuff (it’s that time of year) plus a quick trip to New York City to see the Edward Hopper show at the Whitney Museum. (I will write more about the show in my upcoming newsletter — the December issue of The Wheelbarrow.) After a week like this, I realize how much I miss drawing when I haven’t done it for a few days. I went to New York with a sketchbook in my bag, and plenty of good intentions, but the weather was cold and rainy and not at all conducive to sketching. So this morning, after our walk, I sketched Alice in my studio, with the simplest of tools — just a pencil and my Hahnemuhle 100% cotton sketchbook. It took several changes of position for Alice to settle down, but that gave me a chance to warm up my rusty drawing hand with a few pencil lines of her head and paws, and then take my time on a longer drawing.