Alice on Alice

Posted: December 4, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |13 Comments

It’s been a busy week, with no time to draw at all. Lots of family stuff (it’s that time of year) plus a quick trip to New York City to see the Edward Hopper show at the Whitney Museum. (I will write more about the show in my upcoming newsletter — the December issue of The Wheelbarrow.) After a week like this, I realize how much I miss drawing when I haven’t done it for a few days. I went to New York with a sketchbook in my bag, and plenty of good intentions, but the weather was cold and rainy and not at all conducive to sketching. So this morning, after our walk, I sketched Alice in my studio, with the simplest of tools — just a pencil and my Hahnemuhle 100% cotton sketchbook. It took several changes of position for Alice to settle down, but that gave me a chance to warm up my rusty drawing hand with a few pencil lines of her head and paws, and then take my time on a longer drawing.

13 Comments on “Alice on Alice”

  1. Lori Zajic says:
    December 4, 2022 at 12:14 pm

    Alice is beautiful, Shari! Hope to meet her one day❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. Chris Rusk says:
    December 4, 2022 at 12:20 pm

    So much movement and flow. I love your lights and darks.

    Like

    Reply
  3. dankillebrew says:
    December 4, 2022 at 12:20 pm

    Shari, I love these. The simplest expressions are often the most rewarding for me. Pencil, paper, and a little light in the right place. Capture it, meditate, breathe, and feel everything.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Heather Kembel says:
    December 4, 2022 at 12:52 pm

    I’m having trouble sourcing the 100% cotton Hahnemuhle sketchbooks in Canada. Where do you get yours, please?

    Like

    Reply
  5. Patricia says:
    December 4, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    One of my favorites Shari, so peaceful. Alice is a beautiful subject always, but today for the practice of staying simple and letting it flow…

    Like

    Reply
  6. Ginny says:
    December 4, 2022 at 4:10 pm

    I love drawings, and these are full of love. Thank you for sharing!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s