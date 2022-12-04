Alice on Alice

Alice on AlicePosted: December 4, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
It’s been a busy week, with no time to draw at all. Lots of family stuff (it’s that time of year) plus a quick trip to New York City to see the Edward Hopper show at the Whitney Museum. (I will write more about the show in my upcoming newsletter — the December issue of The Wheelbarrow.) After a week like this, I realize how much I miss drawing when I haven’t done it for a few days. I went to New York with a sketchbook in my bag, and plenty of good intentions, but the weather was cold and rainy and not at all conducive to sketching. So this morning, after our walk, I sketched Alice in my studio, with the simplest of tools — just a pencil and my Hahnemuhle 100% cotton sketchbook. It took several changes of position for Alice to settle down, but that gave me a chance to warm up my rusty drawing hand with a few pencil lines of her head and paws, and then take my time on a longer drawing.
Alice is beautiful, Shari! Hope to meet her one day❤️
Lori, I hope you get to meet her too!!
So much movement and flow. I love your lights and darks.
thanks so much Chris.
Shari, I love these. The simplest expressions are often the most rewarding for me. Pencil, paper, and a little light in the right place. Capture it, meditate, breathe, and feel everything.
Dan, you are so right with your last sentence. All is right in the world again, at least for a short time, after that.
Yes, short time is treason you have to do it again!
I’m having trouble sourcing the 100% cotton Hahnemuhle sketchbooks in Canada. Where do you get yours, please?
Heather, I was so happy to find them in Canada at Above Ground art supplies: https://store.abovegroundartsupplies.com/products/hahnem-hle-watercolour-black-book—100–cotton—11–x-8–103664.html
One of my favorites Shari, so peaceful. Alice is a beautiful subject always, but today for the practice of staying simple and letting it flow…
Much appreciated, Patricia.
I love drawings, and these are full of love. Thank you for sharing!
Ginny, thank you for recognizing that love. Very true.
