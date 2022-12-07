Blue boots

Boots and shoes are so hard to draw, but on these rainy, snowless Montreal days, they make for a good drawing challenge when I can’t get outside. When I’m done sketching footwear, I often realize that there’s always one that looks bigger than the other, or sometimes both look like they might be owned by someone with two left feet. But I love drawing them. They have personality, complexity and texture. I sketched these in my Hahnemuhle 100% cotton sketchbook, which continues to meet all my sketching needs: great with watercolour, beautiful with pencil, and perfect for ballpoint pens (in this case both the one that ran out of ink as well as the one that blobbed).