Blue boots

Posted: December 7, 2022

Boots and shoes are so hard to draw, but on these rainy, snowless Montreal days, they make for a good drawing challenge when I can’t get outside. When I’m done sketching footwear, I often realize that there’s always one that looks bigger than the other, or sometimes both look like they might be owned by someone with two left feet. But I love drawing them. They have personality, complexity and texture. I sketched these in my Hahnemuhle 100% cotton sketchbook, which continues to meet all my sketching needs: great with watercolour, beautiful with pencil, and perfect for ballpoint pens (in this case both the one that ran out of ink as well as the one that blobbed).

13 Comments on “Blue boots”

  1. Aletha Kuschan says:
    December 7, 2022 at 1:47 pm

    I haven’t drawn shoes in a long time, but last time I did I was so aware of the person whose shoes they were. It’s like an indirect form of portraiture — or indirect self-portraiture when they are your own shoes. These blue pen drawn shoes turned out wonderfully.

  2. Lori Zajic says:
    December 7, 2022 at 2:04 pm

    Great boots Shari! Still think you should do a class on sketching! You’re so good at it👍

  3. Connie Renaud says:
    December 7, 2022 at 2:04 pm

    I love your 🥾 !

  4. lois says:
    December 7, 2022 at 2:28 pm

    I like these boots, but I especially like the laces on right-foot boot–on the left side of the page.

  5. Donna Skelcy says:
    December 7, 2022 at 2:39 pm

    I like the way the lines go in different directions based on what the represent. ( I. E. The top of the boot versus the top inside back of the boot.

  6. Alison R. Hall says:
    December 7, 2022 at 3:26 pm

    That’s very interesting th

  7. Ralph Bailey architect says:
    December 7, 2022 at 6:14 pm

    Love your drawing of boots in blue. What was the blue pen or blue biro- Ralph

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      December 7, 2022 at 6:27 pm

      Hi Ralph, The boot on the left was done with a blue biro Frixion Clicker 07 pen. And then the ink ran out so I switch to one of those three-colour promotional pens. I don’t know the brand. It has my name printed on it so it must have come as part of a fundraising effort of some sort. Thanks for having a look at the boots!

