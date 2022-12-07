Blue boots

Blue bootsPosted: December 7, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
Boots and shoes are so hard to draw, but on these rainy, snowless Montreal days, they make for a good drawing challenge when I can’t get outside. When I’m done sketching footwear, I often realize that there’s always one that looks bigger than the other, or sometimes both look like they might be owned by someone with two left feet. But I love drawing them. They have personality, complexity and texture. I sketched these in my Hahnemuhle 100% cotton sketchbook, which continues to meet all my sketching needs: great with watercolour, beautiful with pencil, and perfect for ballpoint pens (in this case both the one that ran out of ink as well as the one that blobbed).
I haven’t drawn shoes in a long time, but last time I did I was so aware of the person whose shoes they were. It’s like an indirect form of portraiture — or indirect self-portraiture when they are your own shoes. These blue pen drawn shoes turned out wonderfully.
Aletha, that is so well expressed and so true. Exactly what I was thinking but you said it so well.
Great boots Shari! Still think you should do a class on sketching! You’re so good at it👍
Thanks Lori. Still thinking about it!!
I love your 🥾 !
Thanks Connie!
I like these boots, but I especially like the laces on right-foot boot–on the left side of the page.
Lois, those were fun ones to draw! Thanks for having a look!
I like the way the lines go in different directions based on what the represent. ( I. E. The top of the boot versus the top inside back of the boot.
Nice to hear from you Donna! I always try to remember to make the lines reflect the volume of the object. Of course I don’t always remember, but I try!
That’s very interesting th
Love your drawing of boots in blue. What was the blue pen or blue biro- Ralph
Hi Ralph, The boot on the left was done with a blue biro Frixion Clicker 07 pen. And then the ink ran out so I switch to one of those three-colour promotional pens. I don’t know the brand. It has my name printed on it so it must have come as part of a fundraising effort of some sort. Thanks for having a look at the boots!
