Curry and cardamom

Posted: December 9, 2022

I’ve never really explored drawing with a ballpoint pen, but I have to say I am loving it. After some technical difficulties with Wednesday’s boot drawing, I decided to splurge on some new ballpoint pens yesterday. The good ones. Bic Cristal, assorted colours. And now that I am drawing with them (an assortment of spice bottles on my counter, used first to flavour a curry) there are some surprises. They are very effective at building up tones slowly and with some subtlety. And they make great dark tones too. I was not expecting that. I chose a medium nib so the first lines I start with are very light (no pencil under the ink), and I layer from there. It’s great fun and also very meditative at the same time. A perfect activity while the curry bubbles away (or overcooks) on the stove.

  1. christinea60ans says:
    December 9, 2022 at 10:15 am

    Wow, beautiful!

  2. Lori says:
    December 9, 2022 at 10:26 am

    Amazing, amazing, AMAZING!!!

  3. masonsherry48 says:
    December 9, 2022 at 10:41 am

    Thinking you could perhaps post your curry recipe:). Lovin’ your art.

  4. Joy Meyers says:
    December 9, 2022 at 11:13 am

    Looks fantastic!! But I’m wondering if the ink is permanent enough that it would not fade and disappear over time. I know that you shouldn’t sign watercolor paintings with permanent markers because that does fade. Thanks for any information you have.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      December 9, 2022 at 2:43 pm

      Hi Joy, Ballpoint ink is not permanent and will be affected by UV light. But this is in my sketchbook which always remains closed when I’m not drawing, so I am not too concerned about it. My sketchbooks are always in a cool, dry place. Thanks for checking.

  5. -N- says:
    December 9, 2022 at 11:23 am

    In reality, drawing with anything can be very satisfying. Just the process of working with your hands on something you enjoy will get you into a better space.

  6. Maria B. says:
    December 9, 2022 at 11:50 am

    Oh fun! Have to try!

