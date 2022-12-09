Curry and cardamom

I’ve never really explored drawing with a ballpoint pen, but I have to say I am loving it. After some technical difficulties with Wednesday’s boot drawing, I decided to splurge on some new ballpoint pens yesterday. The good ones. Bic Cristal, assorted colours. And now that I am drawing with them (an assortment of spice bottles on my counter, used first to flavour a curry) there are some surprises. They are very effective at building up tones slowly and with some subtlety. And they make great dark tones too. I was not expecting that. I chose a medium nib so the first lines I start with are very light (no pencil under the ink), and I layer from there. It’s great fun and also very meditative at the same time. A perfect activity while the curry bubbles away (or overcooks) on the stove.