Curry and cardamom
December 9, 2022
I’ve never really explored drawing with a ballpoint pen, but I have to say I am loving it. After some technical difficulties with Wednesday’s boot drawing, I decided to splurge on some new ballpoint pens yesterday. The good ones. Bic Cristal, assorted colours. And now that I am drawing with them (an assortment of spice bottles on my counter, used first to flavour a curry) there are some surprises. They are very effective at building up tones slowly and with some subtlety. And they make great dark tones too. I was not expecting that. I chose a medium nib so the first lines I start with are very light (no pencil under the ink), and I layer from there. It’s great fun and also very meditative at the same time. A perfect activity while the curry bubbles away (or overcooks) on the stove.
Thinking you could perhaps post your curry recipe:). Lovin’ your art.
Sherry, it’s a Deborah Madison recipe from Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone. If you send me your email, I’ll send you the recipe. It was delicious!
Thanks for sharing. masonsherry48@gmail.com
Looks fantastic!! But I’m wondering if the ink is permanent enough that it would not fade and disappear over time. I know that you shouldn’t sign watercolor paintings with permanent markers because that does fade. Thanks for any information you have.
Hi Joy, Ballpoint ink is not permanent and will be affected by UV light. But this is in my sketchbook which always remains closed when I’m not drawing, so I am not too concerned about it. My sketchbooks are always in a cool, dry place. Thanks for checking.
In reality, drawing with anything can be very satisfying. Just the process of working with your hands on something you enjoy will get you into a better space.
So true, N!
